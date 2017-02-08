ASCAP Promotes Simon Greenaway to Vice President, Membership, UK & Continental Europe

Best-Selling Songwriter/ Composer/ Producer Will Grow European Membership

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, today announced that senior London membership executive Simon Greenaway has been promoted to Vice President, Membership, focusing on the European territory. In his new role, Greenaway will lead the ASCAP Membership division based in the ASCAP UK office, which continues to expand its roster as ASCAP adds more services for members across the globe. He will report to ASCAP Executive Vice President, Membership, John Titta.

Greenaway, who had considerable success earlier in his career as a composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, joined ASCAP in 2011. He has been influential in affiliating successful writer/performers such as MYKL (Zayn Malik "Pillowtalk"), MNEK ("Never Forget You" Zara Larsson), and Ed Drewett (One Direction). Greenaway also plays a key role in ASCAP relationships with UK and continental European-based composers Max Richter, Daniel Pemberton (The Man from U.N.C.L.E) and Steven Price (Gravity), among others.

Prior to ASCAP, Greenaway was a songwriter, composer and producer for over 20 years. He enjoyed four top 20 UK hits and three #1 UK/Europe dance hits, selling over three million records with Charlotte Church, for whom he wrote and produced. Also a prolific composer, he worked alongside Patrick Doyle on movies such as Harry Potter: Goblet of Fire and Nanny McPhee, Hans Zimmer on Muppet Treasure Island, David Arnold on the Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies, and John Powell on Ice Age 3.

"Music has no borders and ASCAP supports music creators in Europe and all over the globe," said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. "Simon has been a key figure in expanding our European presence and building trusted relationships with creators and our society partners within these vital global markets."

"Simon is a fantastic asset for ASCAP," said John Titta. "Under his direction, some of Europe's best songwriters and composers have become ASCAP members. Having someone with Simon's background leading our Membership team in Europe is invaluable, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to deepen our relationships with the global music community in the years to come."

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With over 600,000 members representing more than 10 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter @ASCAP and on Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129552/Images/SGHeadshot2-5a4e56c06d4489ec967a65d2725047be.jpg