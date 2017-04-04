ASCAP Reveals Full Schedule for 2017 "I Create Music" EXPO

The United States' Largest Gathering Of Songwriters and Composers Comes To Los Angeles In Nine Days (April 13-15) With Stevie Wonder As Featured Keynote

ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announces the full line-up of programming for the 12th annual ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO, April 13-15 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. This year's collection of panels and performances was curated by ASCAP to provide songwriters, producers and composers with an inside look at the opportunities and challenges pertinent to today's industry.

Panelists include hitmakers that span genres and generations across the music business, including legendary musician Stevie Wonder, who will appear in a keynote "I Create Music" session and accept the inaugural "Key of Life" Award. Other panelists include platinum-selling recording artist Aloe Blacc, Songwriters Hall of Fame member Desmond Child, four-time ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year Ashley Gorley, writer/producer Greg Wells (Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Adele, Twenty One Pilots) and Get Out film composer Michael Abels; Grammy winners Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes), Brian Kennedy (Rihanna) and Malik Yusef (Kanye West, Beyoncé); and the next generation of hit songwriters, including Dave Bassett (Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's"), Bibi Bourelly (Rihanna's "B***h Better Have My Money"), Deputy (J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only), Captain Cuts (Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance"), Sam Hollander (Fitz and the Tantrums' "HandClap"), Matt Jenkins (Kenny Chesney ft. Pink's "Setting the World on Fire") and Priscilla Renea (Miranda Lambert ft. Carrie Underwood, "Somethin' Bad").

The complete schedule can be found on the ASCAP EXPO website: https://www.ascap.com/eventsawards/events/expo/2017/schedule

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS - THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Day One kicks off with ASCAP's Annual Membership Meeting, a review of the performance rights organization's work fighting for artists, creating opportunities for its members and 2016 achievements. ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, President & Chairman Paul Williams and EVP of Membership John Titta will be on-hand and the meeting will feature performances from the Plain White T's Tom Higgenson with the hit "1,2,3,4," a song written at an ASCAP songcamp, and Brett McLaughlin with "Hide Away," which was a Billboard Hot 100 hit for Daya in 2015.

"You Should Be Here: A Peek into the Country Music Market," will be led by hit country songwriter Ashley Gorley (who recently scored his 30th #1 hit on the country charts), with Matt Jenkins (Kenny Chesney, Pink, Old Dominion) and Zach Crowell (Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton).

EXPO's opening day also boasts the Billboard-sponsored "We Create Music Panel," bringing together some of today's most respected songwriters and composers to uncover the universal truths that bind them all together, including Jeff Cardoni (film/TV composer for "Silicon Valley," "CSI: Miami"), Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum), Sam Hollander (Fitz and the Tantrums "HandClap"), Ashley Gorley, and James Fauntleroy (Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars). The day wraps up with an all-star "in-the-round" concert featuring Dave Pirner, Butch Walker (producer, Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen), Eric Bazilian (Joan Osborne, "One Of Us"), Rob Hyman (Cyndi Lauper, "Time After Time") and Mark Hudson (producer, Aerosmith, Ringo Starr).

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS - FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Day Two features some of the country's most prominent advocates for music creators discussing the issues that songwriters and composers currently face. Two members of Congress, Rep. Karen Bass of California (D) and Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia ®, come together to discuss the dire need for music licensing reform with ASCAP President Paul Williams. Later in the day, Songwriters Hall of Fame member Desmond Child, Aloe Blacc and composer Alex Shapiro will discuss the growing concern about proper credit for songwriters and producers on streaming music services, and what music creators can do to make sure their contributions are recognized.

ASCAP will also bring together the team behind Justin Bieber's Purpose to dissect the making of the critical and commercial smash. Songwriters, producers and A&R reps who worked closely with Bieber will detail the pop icon's well-received shift in musical direction. Poo Bear (wrote eight songs on Purpose), Big Taste (produced "Company"), Chelsea Avery (Senior Vice President of A&R for Scooter Braun Projects) and Steve James (co-wrote and produced title track "Purpose" at 17-years-old) are set to appear.

The day concludes with EXPO's Writers Jam, where songwriters Dave Bassett (Elle King, "Ex's & Oh's"), J.T. Harding (Kenny Chesney, "Bar at the End of the World," "Somewhere with You" Keith Urban) and Lindy Robbins (Jason Derulo, "Want to Want Me") will share the stories and inspirations for some of their best known works in an intimate, stripped down setting.

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS - SATURDAY, APRIL 15

On the final day of the 2017 EXPO, ASCAP honors legendary musician Stevie Wonder with its inaugural "Key of Life" Award. The 25-time Grammy winner has been an ASCAP member for the better part of five decades, amassing more than 60 Billboard Hot 100 hits during his time with the performing rights organization. Wonder will accept the "Key of Life" Award in person and participate in a keynote interview.

Just added on Saturday is "Get In and Get Out: Master Session with Michael Abels," in which the composer will talk about creating and alleviating tension through music and the film's unique reception as a new kind of social commentary.

Day Three also features a panel on lyric-writing with some of the EXPO's most prominent panelists: Malik Yusef, Bibi Bourelly, Jean Baptiste and Priscilla Renea. Between them, this esteemed group serve as go-to collaborators for Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna and Usher.

You can find a detailed schedule and a complete list of panels here: https://www.ascap.com/eventsawards/events/expo/2017/schedule

Now in its 12th year, ASCAP's "I Create Music" EXPO is the United States' largest conference for songwriters, composers, artists and producers in all music genres. Last year's conference was the most well attended in EXPO history, attracting 3,000 participants from up-and-comers to GRAMMY winners. The ASCAP EXPO provides music creators with an unforgettable and authentic experience, knowledge, tools, connections and a community of support and guidance they cannot find anywhere else.

For more information on the ASCAP EXPO and to register for this year's conference, visit: https://www.ascap.com/expo.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances.

