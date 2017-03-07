Ascendant Resources Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and GMP Securities L.P. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option in full. The Company issued 23,575,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $20,038,750.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of 60 months from today.

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to further advance the Company's capital improvement programs and exploration activities at its flagship producing asset, the El Mochito zinc-lead-silver mine in west-central Honduras, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares contained in the Units and the Warrant Shares. Listing will be subject to the fulfillment by the Company of the customary listing conditions of the TSXV. The Offering was made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated February 28, 2017 and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc.) is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information, visit us at www.ascendantresources.com.

