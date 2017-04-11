Ascendant Resources Appoints Mark Brennan as Executive Chairman

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Brennan as Executive Chairman of the Company effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Brennan has acted as a Director of the Company since its inception and will formally adopt the position of Executive Chairman to assist in the advancement of the Company's growth and strategic objectives, including corporate governance, strategy and the identification, acquisition and financing of new opportunities.

Mr. Brennan has over 30 years of financing and operating experience in North America and Europe and most recently served as President and CEO of Sierra Metals Inc. ("Sierra"). During his time at Sierra, he overhauled the corporate structure and led a campaign to rehabilitate the Yaricocha mine, a zinc-lead-silver-copper mine in Peru, and oversaw the growth of the resource base and production at its Cusi and Bolivar mines in Mexico. Prior to Sierra, Mr. Brennan served as President and CEO of Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo") where he led the team in developing its flagship Maracas Vanadium Project from 2006 through 2015. He led Largo's team in advancing the Maracas Vanadium Project through the completion of its maiden resource and definitive feasibility, and played an integral role in the successful completion of approximately $300 million in financing for the project in 2012. During his tenure as President and CEO of Largo, the Maracas Project was constructed on budget and commenced production in 2014.

Prior to Largo, Mr. Brennan served in various senior management roles for resource companies, including as a Founding Member of Desert Sun Mining; Founder and Principal of Linear Capital, Brasoil Corporation, James Bay Resources and was a former President, CEO and Chairman of Admiral Bay Resources. Mr. Brennan spent his early career as an investment banker in London, where he focused largely on Canadian equities and covered both London and continental Europe.

President and CEO, Chris Buncic commented "Mark's breadth of experience and proven track record in developing, financing and operating Latin-American mining assets further enhances the capability of our strong management team at Ascendant. We are very pleased to have Mark transition to this role as we look towards growing Ascendant into a leader in the mining industry".

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Brennan said "I am excited to be joining the exceptional team at Ascendant in the role of Executive Chairman. I am very bullish on the current outlook for zinc and believe the strong technical team recently put in place at the El Mochito Mine will bring profitability very quickly." He continued, "The value proposition at Ascendant is extremely attractive and provides me with a great deal of excitement."

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc.) is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

