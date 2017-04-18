Ascendant Resources Provides Q1 2017 Progress Report on El Mochito Optimization and Announces 2017 Production Guidance

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly improved mine performance since its acquisition of the El Mochito Mine in Honduras in December 2016, with daily milled tonnes (tpd) increasing by 17% from 1,482 in January 2017 to 1,733 tpd in March. This improvement comes in spite of various legacy challenges and setbacks at the mine, including a five-day work disruption. The Company believes that workforce concerns have been resolved and, for the remainder of 2017, management expects and has budgeted for continued operating performance improvements to position the mine for strong free cash flow.

The table below outlines both Q1/17 operational results and provides operational guidance for the remainder of 2017:

2017 Guidance - - Q1A Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 Total Tonnes Milled tonnes 131,115 160,950 182,000 189,200 663,475 Operating Days Days 81 87 91 86 345 Average Tonnes Per Day tpd 1,619 1,850 2,000 2,200 1,923 Average Zn grade % 3.43 % 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.5 % Average Pb grade % 1.33 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Average Silver grade g/t 52.1 42 49 49 48 ZnEq Head grade* % 5.55 % 5.42 % 5.90 % 5.94 % 5.73 % Average Recoveries Zinc % 89.8 % 83.4 % 82.8 % 85.3 % 85.1 % Lead % 76.9 % 63.2 % 65.1 % 65.9 % 66.6 % Silver % 78.8 % 68.2 % 66.5 % 65.5 % 68.9 % Contained Metal Production Zinc tonnes 4,032 4,418 5,536 6,000 19,986 Lead tonnes 1,341 1,563 1,746 1,817 6,468 Silver ozs 173,041 146,891 189,130 196,458 705,520 ZnEq tonnes 6,201 6,664 8,204 8,774 29,843 ZnEq * lbs 13,671,740 14,691,724 18,087,024 19,342,513 65,793,000 Mine Site Cost/tonne US$/t $ 90.55 $ 69.00 $ 65.00 $ 63.00 $ 70.00 Capital Expenditures US$MM $ 1,778,123 $ 7,838,270 $ 3,304,914 $ 2,994,756 $ 15,916,072

* Assumes metal prices of US$2,744/t Zinc, US$2,289/t Lead and US$17.50/oz Silver

The Company expects to gradually increase zinc equivalent (ZnEq) production through the year by ramping up mining operations. Achieving these anticipated and sustainable higher mining rates is dependent on the staged arrival of additional new and refurbished underground mining equipment. A third truck has now been ordered, which adds to the new fleet and ancillary equipment previously ordered and described in the Company's March 23, 2017 press release. The arrival of the bulk of the new mining equipment is forecasted in Q2/Q3, with commensurate increased production expected in the latter part of the year.

Some of the production upside will be offset by an expected decrease in metal processing recoveries as the mine moves through an ore zone with high iron content, which has the effect of depressing recoveries. Efforts are being made to improve this potential negative impact through blending strategies. Metal playabilities are in line with industry norms with 85% for zinc, 95% for lead and 85% for silver (derived from both zinc and lead concentrates). Despite these challenges, the increased mining activity should see El Mochito exit the year with annualized production rates of just under 80 million lbs of contained ZnEq production, with further improvement expected as the Company continues to reposition El Mochito for the future.

Planned capital expenditures in 2017 of US$16 million is anticipated, to be used in recapitalizing and redeveloping of the asset. Included in this capex is the raising of the Soledad tailing dam to its final height (US$2.8 million), the recent purchase of new mining equipment (US$3.0 million) and a planned acceleration of exploration expenditures over the course of the year (US$2.1 million). Due to the necessity for the Soledad tailing dam construction to take place in the H1/17 dry season in Honduras, forecasted capital expenditures are higher than those expected for H2/17. Construction will be continued in 2018 to ensure sufficient capacity at the Soledad tailings storage facility until 2020, while the new Douglas dam is fully designed, permitted, and constructed. Longer term sustaining capital needs are expected to decline going forward closer to US$10-12 million per annum.

Other Updates

Efforts to improve ventilation and thus underground working conditions for people and equipment remains ongoing, with various improvements having been implemented. In addition, several new areas of air losses have been identified and, as improvements are made, additional ventilation improvement is expected over the course of the year. Work continues to close off unused stopes, correct equipment placement and complete vertical raises to further improve the conditions for workers and equipment, which should ultimately contribute to higher productivity levels.

Ascendant is also pleased to report that the Company and representatives from the applicable union are in the final stages of negotiations of a new collective bargaining agreement. Management has been pleased with the co-operative approach taken between the parties to resolve long standing issues, which the Company believes should result in better alignment between workers' and the Company's interests going forward.

President and CEO Chris Buncic commented: "Following a thorough review of the mine plan and financial budget at El Mochito, we are pleased to have provided above the Company's first production and cost guidance for the remainder of the year that highlights the impact of our fully-funded optimization efforts on the path forward over the next several quarters. With a sustained focus on increases in mine throughput and with the investment in new equipment, we remain confident that we can achieve our production goal of greater than 2,200tpd at an all-in sustaining cost of lower than US$1.00 per ZnEq pound by year end. I am exceedingly pleased by the level of partnership we are experiencing at the mine with the union members and the local community as we re-establish El Mochito as a profitable business in Honduras."

Restricted Share Unit Plan

The Company announces today that it has granted 5,790,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), subject to regulatory approval, to certain eligible participants under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, including certain officers, directors, and employees. The full text of the Restricted Share Unit Plan is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Of the RSUs granted, 4,990,000 will vest in accordance with the following schedule: (i) 33 1/3% immediately; (ii) 33 1/3% one year from the date of the grant and (iii) 33 1/3% two years from the date of the grant. The remaining 750,000 RSUs will vest in accordance with the following schedule: (i) 33 1/3% one year following the date of the grant; (ii) 33 1/3% two years from the date of the grant and (iii) 33 1/3% three years after the date of the grant.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc.) is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

