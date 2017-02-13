Ascendant Resources Ships First Zinc Concentrate to Partners Nyrstar

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first zinc concentrate shipment from the El Mochito mine marking a significant milestone for the Company since acquiring the operation in late December, 2016.

The Company's sale of approximately 5,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate has left the Port of Cortes, Honduras, having met all required specifications in accordance with the 10-year offtake agreement between Ascendant and Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar"). Under this agreement, Ascendant will receive payment for the provisional invoice of 90% of the shipment within 5 business days. Final invoice and payment will be made after processing and once final weights, assays and metal prices are known, as is customary in concentrate sales, and subject to adjustment for treatment and refining charges in line with the 2017 international benchmark standard. The provisional price received for the concentrate is based on the 5 business days leading up to the shipment of the official London Metal Exchange ("LME") Settlement quotation for Special High Grade Zinc as published in the LME's "Metal Bulletin", (in USD) and final pricing will be based on the average prices for March, being the one month after the month of shipment. Further details on the shipment can be found within the agreement posted to SEDAR.com.

President and CEO, Chris Buncic commented "Ascendant's first shipment from the El Mochito mine represents a significant milestone for the Company as we continue with our progress on the identified operational enhancements and examine potential exploration opportunities at the El Mochito mine. Our direct exposure to the current strong zinc price is a good supportive tailwind for achieving our goals of sustainable throughput enhancements at the mine coupled with continued exploration of high quality targets".

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc.) is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

