Ascendify Debuts "Intelligent People Management" Enterprise Talent Platform at HR Tech Conference to Improve HR Outcomes with Data-Driven Decisions

The first fully integrated end-to-end talent acquisition and talent management platform, leveraging data analysis, machine learning and intelligence for better strategic HR decisions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - HR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE & EXPO -- Enterprises are in a constant struggle to attract, retain and develop the best talent, and organizations are pressed to uncover new resources and data-driven tools to help them find and hire the right people for the right jobs. Today, at the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas, Ascendify is announcing the launch of its new solution for the enterprise, the Intelligent People Management™ platform.

Ascendify's Intelligent People Management platform delivers deep data analysis, machine learning and intelligence capabilities to enterprise HR leaders and executives. This enables them to make smarter decisions about talent -- who to hire, how much to pay, whether to hire internally or externally, uncovering candidates that are the best fit, how to identify growth activities and talent initiatives, employees that are on their way to exiting -- and more.

Ascendify's machine learning and data analytics make recommendations that get smarter over time. The platform itself helps to prioritize a company's internal goals by understanding and pinpointing talent challenges and/or gaps. It's a fully integrated platform with both talent acquisition and talent management capabilities for all aspects of helping companies attract, assess, grow and develop talent -- giving HR teams the power of augmented decision-making to help create a more vibrant, supportive culture to keep current talent motivated and overall, improve employee retention.

"Ascendify's fully-integrated talent platform offers HR teams powerful and seamless capabilities backed by telling data to make smart decisions," said Matt Hendrickson, Founder and CEO of Ascendify. "Ascendify's platform does not replace the human element or make decisions for HR, rather it augments and improves the decision making of HR teams by giving them better recommendations based on data -- giving teams the ability to make smarter strategic decisions about talent and improve outcomes, from recruitment to hiring to retention."

Ascendify is already being utilized as a talent acquisition platform by various brands such as Cigna, Deloitte, Disney, GE and Panasonic. This existing platform is expanding to include talent management, so current customers now have the option to add on a whole enterprise talent management suite to grow and develop the employees they have hired with Ascendify.

Ascendify also recently announced that it has closed $11 million in Series A funding led by Canaan Partners, with GE Ventures and Cisco Investments participating in the round.

About Ascendify

Ascendify, the first Intelligent People Management™ platform for the enterprise, was founded in 2012 and is backed by Canaan, Cisco Investments and GE Ventures. Ascendify integrates machine learning and predictive analytics into every aspect of its talent acquisition and talent management app. This means a smarter way to identify the right people, which skills they have, what training and education they require and what guidance and motivation will keep them inspired to succeed. Headquartered in San Francisco, Ascendify's customers include major enterprise brands within the Fortune 100 -- to include Deloitte, Panasonic, Bank of Montreal, GE, Cisco and Marriott. For more information, visit http://www.ascendify.com potential.