Ascent Solar Selected by PowerKeep to Develop and Supply Solar Panels for the Energizer PowerKeep Line of Solar Products

THORNTON, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, flexible thin-film photovoltaic modules, announced today that the Company has been selected by PowerKeep, in partnership with Energizer®, one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries, portable flashlights and lanterns, to develop and supply solar panels to the PowerKeep™ line of solar products.

For more information relating to the PowerKeep line of solar products, please click here or visit www.EnergizerSolar.com.

"Today's consumers demand power for an ever-growing array of mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, that are with them wherever they go," said Kevin Magenis, chairman and CEO of PowerKeep. "Partnering with Ascent Solar allows us to develop leading-edge, solar-integrated products that are lightweight, durable and keep consumers connected to their favorite mobile devices no matter where they are. We are excited to launch our initial products and look forward to growing the Energizer® PowerKeep product line globally in the coming months."

"The Energizer brand is immediately recognizable worldwide, and we are gratified to have earned the opportunity to be selected as the PV developer," said Victor Lee, President & CEO of Ascent Solar. "Working with a company with such established brand equity will enable Ascent to serve not the only consumer market for mobility power, but also the currently untapped potential of commercial mobility power markets in North America."

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company, is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible plastic substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules, which were named one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011, can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, commercial transportation, automotive solutions, space applications, consumer electronics for portable power and durable off-grid solutions. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. For more information, go to www.AscentSolar.com.

About PowerKeep

PowerKeep was founded in 2015 to combine leading-edge solar technology with one of the world's most-recognized portable power brands, Energizer. Led by technology industry veterans, PowerKeep designs and markets an ever-growing line of solar powered consumer products designed to keep smartphones, tablets and other rechargeable devices going and going. For more information, visit www.EnergizerSolar.com.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries, portable flashlights and lanterns. Energizer is a global leader in the dynamic business of providing power solutions with a full portfolio of products including Energizer brand battery products such as Energizer® EcoAdvanced®; Energizer MAX®; Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™; Energizer Recharge® batteries and charging systems; and portable flashlights and lanterns. In addition, Energizer recently acquired HandStands Holding Corporation, a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. HandStands offers innovative products from recognized brands such as Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL® and Eagle One®. Visit www.energizer.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.