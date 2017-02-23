Ascent Solar's Quality Management System Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

THORNTON, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces that effective February 16, 2017, the Company is certified by Platinum Registration, Inc. as a company that has developed, implemented and maintains a Quality Management System (QMS) that conforms to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 international standard. The scope of this certification includes design, development and manufacturing of solar power systems, consumer electronic products and accessories, solar and non-solar based.

"We are thrilled that we have met our goal for achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification of our QMS," stated Mr. Victor Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. "Ascent Solar has always maintained a high level of QMS to begin with. However, as we go through the stringent certification process, we have further enhanced our system and processes, resulting in even greater synergy across all departments and different aspects of the Company."

Mr. Lee continued, "As we focus on the highly specialized military and aerospace markets, we have had several inquiries regarding the status of our QMS, and we are now proud to notify our potential customers that our management system has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification. We believe that achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification will enable Ascent to confidently address these markets, and opens up more addressable markets going forward."

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman of the Board of Ascent Solar, added, "We are pleased to be the first and only flexible CIGS manufacturer who has achieved ISO 9001:2015, enabling us to serve a large universe of customers who prefer products manufactured under a superlative Quality Management System. Many of our premium products serve the military and space markets, and must be as robust and fail proof as possible. Our QMS provides such customers with the assurance that our products are manufactured with the quality necessary for their applications."

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, where the company's quality management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. More information can be found at www.ascentsolar.com and www.enerplex.com.

ABOUT PLATINUM REGISTRATION, INC.:

Platinum Registration is a Denver-based, ANAB-accredited ISO 9001 management system certification body. Over one million organizations worldwide are independently certified, making ISO 9001 one of the most widely used management tools in the world today. Platinum's clients include service and manufacturing organizations in North America and Canada. Platinum's audits ensure that clients conform to international and national standards, assuring customer satisfaction and positioning them for growth in the marketplace. http://www.platinumregistration.com

ABOUT ISO 9001:2015:

Established by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 is recognized as the worldwide standard for quality management systems and practices. The standards body provides requirements, guidance and tools for companies and organizations who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customers' requirements and that quality is consistently improved. It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity.

ISO 9001:2015 has been implemented by over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries.

http://www.iso.org/iso/home/standards/management-standards/iso_9000.htm

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.