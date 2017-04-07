Asher Enterprises, Inc. Obtains Judgment Against Platinum Studios Inc. and its Officer and Director for Intentionally Interfering with Asher's Conversions of Notes

GREAT NECK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - Asher Enterprises Inc., an investor in small-cap public companies, is pleased to announce that on March 28, 2017, the Honorable Denise L. Sher, Justice of the Supreme Court of the County of Nassau, New York, granted judgment in favor of Asher Enterprises against Platinum Studios, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PDOS), a publicly traded company whose shares are traded on the Pink Sheets electronic quotation system, and Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, its Chief Executive Officer and Director in the amount of $183,000.00 plus statutory interest from March 2012.

Following a two (2) week trial, the Court found that Mr. Rosenberg intentionally interfered with Asher's ability to receive shares of common stock of Platinum with respect to the conversions of notes of Platinum held by Asher. The Court further held that Mr. Rosenberg did not act in good faith and tortuously interfered with the notes held by Asher by willfully and purposefully hindering Asher's conversions thereby causing a default.