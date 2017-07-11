Ashworth College Selects D2L's Brightspace to Modernize Learning for 30,000 Students

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announced that Ashworth College, an online college based in Atlanta, Georgia, is upgrading its entire learning management system (LMS) to D2L's next-generation teaching and learning platform, Brightspace. The new LMS will serve over 30,000 active students distributed across the US, Canada and Latin America and set the foundation for Ashworth College to better meet the learning requirements and styles of today's students.

"In line with our mission to empower students to achieve their goals, we are continually looking for opportunities to improve student engagement. We are excited to partner with D2L, whose integrated features and mobile self-optimization will great enhance how we engage with students," said Bill Kakish, Chief Academic Officer at Ashworth College. "We chose D2L's Brightspace technology because of its proven ability to better manage course development and content distribution, engage with students through multiple formats and media, act as the foundation to stay current with new technology, while continuing to improve our current growth trajectory."

As an online-only institution, Ashworth College offers a flexible learning environment that allows students to complete courses at their own pace. Students access centrally-managed course content and interact with faculty through laptops and browsers, and increasingly, mobile devices. Through a competitive bid process, D2L's Brightspace platform was chosen for its industry-leading Daylight user interface, which, through an intuitive, responsive and freshly designed dashboard, empowers instructors to easily update course content and provide students the ability to access learning materials on any device.

The platform also allows faculty the ability to monitor each student's personal learning experience and engage with them directly if there are areas of achievement or concern: an important feature when working in an online, distance learning environment.

"Ashworth College has embraced a new reality: today's learners want dynamic learning experiences that fit within their mobile and social world," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Brightspace will engage their learners with a beautiful user experience and empower faculty to personalize learning, with all the functionality they need in one platform: communication features, complete mobility, real-time analytics, and easy assessment tools. We look forward to helping Ashworth College reach every learner and improve outcomes for their students."

About Brightspace

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important: greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Singapore. www.D2L.com

ABOUT ASHWORTH COLLEGE

Ashworth College is a nationally accredited institution that provides effective, affordable and flexible online career-focused education opportunities. Currently, Ashworth offers more than 125 programs spanning online career certificate, associate degree, bachelor's degree and master's degree programs. Offerings are in high-demand fields including healthcare, business, creative services, education and trades. As one of the most responsible low cost models of education, Ashworth College delivers high student ROI. The College has a student satisfaction rate above 90 percent, with more than 90 percent of students reporting that they achieved their goals upon completing their studies. Additionally, over its nearly 30-year history, Ashworth has graduated more than 300,000 students. The College is committed to providing students with a practical education so they can achieve their education and career goals on their terms.

For more information about Ashworth College or its programs, visit www.ashworthcollege.edu.

Twitter: @D2L © 2017 D2L Corporation

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.