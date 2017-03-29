Asia Society and AECOM Announce 'Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Asia Society, a leading global non-profit institution, and AECOM, a premier, fully integrated infrastructure firm, today announced a three-year partnership - Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together.

Together the two organizations will leverage their extensive public and private sector relationships to facilitate a series of high-level conversations. Each forum is an opportunity for leaders in urban design, infrastructure and public policy to connect with a common goal – imagining a long-term vision for each city supported by innovative ways to achieve it. The first year of the partnership launches on 30 March in Manila before moving to Sydney, Los Angeles, New York and culminating in Hong Kong.

"These are some of the most exciting and vibrant cities on our planet but they share common stresses caused by growth, urbanization and densification which are only going to intensify with the predicted level of population growth," says AECOM Asia Pacific President, Sean Chiao. "If we want future generations to flourish in these cities, it is up to those in positions of influence today to lead the way and create a legacy they can be proud of."

The initiative will cultivate a connected global community of "city shapers" who are committed to sharing their experience and best practices, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Manila, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong.

"This is the start of a new conversation between the brightest minds in urban design, business, economics, infrastructure design and public policy," says Chiao. "The series will explore cities through five key lenses of wellbeing, economic development, culture, mobility and innovation in project delivery. It is our belief that the right balance of these elements leads to the best outcomes for cities and their citizens."

Asia Society's Executive Vice President, Tom Nagorski says, "What we are asking, essentially, is 'Where do the great cities of our world need to be, a half century from now?' And then 'What must we do now to be sure that those dreams are realized?' There are few more pressing questions for the planet's future. Ultimately Imagine 2060 will be a guide not only for the five cities involved, but for any major metropolis interested in creating a roadmap for the future."

2017: At The Water's Edge

In its inaugural year, Imagine 2060 will look at issues involving the urban waterfront under the heading "2017: At The Water's Edge" – a wide-ranging examination of how the diverse approaches to their proximity to water have shaped the quality of life for citizens of these five cities in radically different ways.

The world premiere of the five-city series is taking place Thursday, 30 March, 2017 at The Manila House in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Manila. It will explore how citizens of the Philippines' capital city can reimagine the original ideas of a "City Beautiful", created by renowned urban planner Daniel Burnham back in 1905.

Throughout the Imagine 2060 series, AECOM and Asia Society will compile the main findings from each city, build upon the discussions and publish the key insights so they are available for further input and development. The event in Manila will be followed by waterfront-focused events in Sydney, Los Angeles, and New York before the first year of the program is brought to a conclusion in Hong Kong, which is coming to terms with a new future as part of the world's largest metropolis – the Pearl River Delta.

Next year, AECOM and Asia Society will explore creative and resourceful strategies for land use by cities. The third and final year of Imagine 2060 will look at the futuristic-sounding, but all too real, prospects for use of aerial space and air quality.

Asia Society

Asia Society is the leading educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding of Asia in a global context and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions across the fields of arts, business, culture, education, and policy. It is a nonpartisan, nonprofit educational institution with offices in Hong Kong, Houston, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Washington, DC and Zurich.

AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $17.4 billion during fiscal year 2016. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.