Asia Society Museum Opens 'Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Asia Society Museum in New York presents a selection of 78 artifacts from a thousand-year-old shipwreck discovered in 1998 in Southeast Asian waters. On view for the first time in the United States, the objects are evidence of the robust exchange of goods, ideas, and culture between far-flung kingdoms in Asia during the ninth century.

"The contents of the Belitung shipwreck testify to the scale and sophistication of contact between ancient Islamic and Buddhist peoples more than a thousand years ago. Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia presents some of the most important archeological revelations of the twentieth century," said Boon Hui Tan, Asia Society Vice President for Global Arts & Cultural Programs and Director of Asia Society Museum. "By shining a light on the rich cultural and commercial links among Asia's disparate ancient empires hundreds of years before the arrival of the Europeans to the region, this exhibition challenges widely held Eurocentric conceptions of globalization, migration, and trade in the region. It is proof that globalization is a very old concept in Asia."

Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia features selected items from the ship's cargo -- bound for the Abbasid Caliphate, an empire that included present-day Iran and Iraq, and produced in China during the Tang dynasty (618–907) -- including ceramics, gold and silver vessels, bronze mirrors, and other artifacts. Discovered in 1998 off of Belitung Island, Indonesia, the ship's contents were miraculously protected from erosion and breakage by tight and ingenious packing as well as the conditions of the silty floor of the Java Sea. Until the discovery of this ship, it was believed that the Tang traded primarily through Central Asian land routes, mainly on the Silk Road. The discovery of the ship's cargo confirmed the significant maritime trade route. Most of the works in the exhibition have never traveled outside Asia.

Exhibition organization

The exhibition begins with an exploration of the shipwreck's 1998 discovery -- by fishermen in shallow waters -- that includes color photography of the wreck and documentary video footage. The show goes on to consider the rise of early global trade in Chinese goods, particularly blue-and-white ceramics, and advances in mass production, as well as the appetite in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, also known as West Asia, for luxury exports from China.

Highlights in the exhibition include a magnificent ewer and other glazed stoneware objects with copper green splashes over white slip, which were highly desirable in West Asia, from the largest cache of this type of ware recorded to date. A Chinese blue-and-white stoneware dish, with a lozenge motif that was common in, is one of three from the shipwreck, all of which were created around 830 and thus are some of the earliest known complete examples of Chinese blue-and-white ceramics. The cobalt-blue pigments used, imported from the Abbasid Caliphate, had previously been found only in West Asia and had not yet appeared in China. The exhibition also boasts rare and imperial-quality silver boxes and gold vessels, which were likely used in trade negotiations and as diplomatic gifts.

"The artifacts exhibited will expose American audiences to the rich narratives of the two great trading powers of the ninth century -- Tang China and the Abbasid Caliphate -- and highlight ancient Asia's early advances into industrial production for the export market," noted Kennie Ting, Director of the Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore.

Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia is jointly organized by Asia Society and the Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore. Objects are from the Khoo Teck Puat Gallery, Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore. The Tang Shipwreck Collection was made possible by the generous donation of the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat in honor of the late Khoo Teck Puat. A richly-illustrated book by the Asian Civilisations Museum accompanies the exhibition, and includes scholarly essays on the background and historical context of the Belitung and other shipwrecks in Southeast Asia, China's maritime exports in the late Tang period, and the role of Arab traders along the Spice Route during the late first millennium. The curator of the New York exhibition is Adriana Proser, John H. Foster Senior Curator for Traditional Asian Art at Asia Society.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a selection of nine Tang Dynasty-era artworks from the Asia Society Museum Collection will be on view, including exquisite gold and silver objects, sancai ceramics, and stoneware. Art of the Tang Dynasty (618-906): Selections from the Asia Society Museum Collection is on view March 7 through June 4, 2017.

Concurrently on view at Asia Society Museum are the permanent collection exhibitions Masterpieces from the Asia Society Museum Collection, featuring highlight objects from the renowned collection, on view through January 7, 2018, and Video Spotlight: Eko Nugroho featuring three single-channel video works by the Indonesian artist, on view through April 16, 2017.

Related programs

A number of related programs have been organized to coincide with Secrets of the Sea, including:

A Members Lecture , "Connecting Empires: Shipwrecks, Ceramics, and Maritime Trade in Ninth-Century Asia," will be held on March 7 with Stephen Murphy , curator at the Asian Civilizations Museum, Singapore.

, "Connecting Empires: Shipwrecks, Ceramics, and Maritime Trade in Ninth-Century Asia," will be held on March 7 with , curator at the Asian Civilizations Museum, Singapore. A special Family Day on Saturday, March 18, celebrating the Nowruz, Persian New Year, will bring the discovery and cargo of the shipwreck to Asia Society's youngest visitors.

A special Family Day on Saturday, March 18, celebrating the Nowruz, Persian New Year, will bring the discovery and cargo of the shipwreck to Asia Society's youngest visitors.

co-organized by Asia Society and the Tang Center for Early China at Columbia University, will be held on April 22 in The World Room at Columbia's Pulitzer Hall. The keynote presentation will take place on April 21 at Asia Society. The symposium will present a comprehensive review of the cargo of the Belitung shipwreck and the maritime trade routes of the ninth century with a view to broadening the understanding of the profound cultural significance of the find. Noted participating scholars include: , keynote speaker; , CUNY; , P.Y. and Kinmay W. Tang Center for East Asian Art at Princeton University; , The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Northern Arizona University and the Nalanda-Sriwijaya Center, Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (Singapore); , Bard Graduate Center; , University of Pennsylvania; and , The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Two Performances of one of China's oldest living musical genres featuring ancient wind and string melodies with vocals, Indian tabla, keyboard, and Liyuan dance. "Soul Journey: Traditional Nanyin Music Reimagined," takes place on Wednesday, April 26 and Friday, April 28 at 8:00 pm.

Singapore season

Complementing the exhibition, Asia Society is collaborating with the Singapore Tourism Board to present a Singapore Season showcasing the rich diversity of epicurean, fashion, and retail experiences of this unique Asian destination. Some of Singapore's best culinary and design talent will take part, including Chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut, the world's first and only Michelin-starred restaurant serving Peranakan cuisine. During the exhibition, Asia Society's Garden Court Café will feature a special menu offering created by Chef Lee, whose cooking specializes in Peranakan heritage cuisine blending Malay and Chinese influences with a modern twist. Operated by Great Performances under the auspices of Chef de Cuisine Tsering Nyima, the Garden Court Café offers daily lunch, weekend brunch, and afternoon tea with seasonal dishes that reflect elements of the diverse cultures of Asia.

Beginning in late April, AsiaStore at Asia Society Museum will feature a curated assortment of apparel, accessories, jewelry, and home décor by select Singaporean designers and artisans.

"The Singapore Season will engage audiences with an authentic glimpse of our multi-cultural lifestyle, tapping into universal passion points such as food and fashion through a distinct Singaporean perspective," said Kershing Goh, Regional Director of Americas, Singapore Tourism Board. "With this partnership, we hope to inspire many new travelers to explore their own passions in Singapore, where inspiration abounds and the past and future are remarkably intertwined."

