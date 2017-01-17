AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Appointment to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andrew Bowering to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Mr. Bowering has over 30 years of experience in the venture capital and public company arenas primarily in the mining sector with involvement in projects located around the globe. Andrew is the principal of a drilling company, a self-employed management consultant to public companies and has provided services in a variety of management and financial oversight roles. He has held senior executive positions and directorships in numerous public companies, including Millennial Lithium Corp., involved in mineral exploration in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and China. He has an in-depth knowledge of securities markets, regulatory affairs, and investor/public relations. Mr. Bowering has led several large acquisition programs in North America and has been instrumental in raising over $200 million to finance the companies. Mr. Bowering obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of British Columbia in 1986.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Mr. Andrew Bowering to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Having had the pleasure of knowing Andrew for over 25 years, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward, together with the Company's existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Stephen Leahy and Mr. Joe Piekenbrock, to build shareholder value for all shareholders," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

The Company is also pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 550,000 stock options to Directors and consultants including members of the Advisory Board. These options will be exercisable at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of granting.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain disclosure in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.