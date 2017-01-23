AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Appointment to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Bob Jacko to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Mr. Bob Jacko has more than thirty years of mining experience. During that time Bob has worked for Falconbridge, Cominco (Teck Cominco), Thompson Creek and Tintina Resources Inc. He has spent 14 years as General Manager at numerous mines including the Polaris Mine and Sullivan Mine in Canada for Cominco Ltd., and the Red Dog Mine and Pogo Mine in Alaska for Teck Cominco Ltd. in the USA. During his career, he has been involved with three startups; the most recent was the Pogo Mine in Alaska. Mr. Jacko, a Mining Engineer, is a graduate from Michigan Technological University, having received a bachelor of science in mining engineering (BS. Mining) in 1977.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Mr. Bob Jacko to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Bob's underground mining experience from both an operating mine and startup perspective make him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company's team; adding strength to our organization and future development of the Company. Having had the pleasure of knowing Bob for approximately 10 years, working with Bob in the past for over 5 years, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward to build shareholder value, together with the Company's existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Rafael Ovallos, Mr. Stephen Leahy, Mr. Andrew Bowering and. Mr. Joe Piekenbrock, through development and acquisition of mining and other business opportunities," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

The Company is also pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 150,000 stock options to Directors and consultants including members of the Advisory Board. These options will be exercisable at $0.35 for a period of two (2) years from the date of granting.

