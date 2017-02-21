AsiaHospitalityCareers.com -- Asia's First Hospitality Focused Job Portal Launches at Hong Kong Expo

Connecting hospitality employers in Asia with job seekers around the world The first 100 job seekers successfully registering on the website each day during the Expo will receive welcome gifts (including Starbucks vouchers)

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - AsiaHospitalityCareers.com, a one-stop centralized website connecting employers in all sectors of the hospitality industry with job seekers around the world, will launch at the HKTDC Education and Careers Expo from 23-26 February, 2017 which will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong (Booth No.: 1C-E23). The website (www.AsiaHospitalityCareers.com) is an industry specific job portal aiming to transform the recruitment process in the Asian hospitality field.

THE FIRST JOB PORTAL BUILT FOR THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY IN ASIA

AsiaHospitalityCareers.com is the first job portal built specifically for Asia's fast growing hospitality industry -- including hotels, food and beverage outlets, cruise ships, theme parks, airlines, casinos, golf and other membership clubs, convention organizers, serviced apartments, and other travel and tourism companies -- with would-be job seekers around the world who are seeking related employment in this region. For job seekers, registration is completely free of charge. The job portal offers not only the latest hospitality job opportunities across Asia but also the latest industry news and developments in the region. "Our aim is to make a difference in the hospitality industry in Asia by bringing everyone together onto a single platform" says AsiaHospitalityCareers.com Co-Founder Danny Li. "Our site will save companies time by helping them find the right people and help job seekers anywhere find opportunities in Asia's expanding hospitality industry."

HOW ASIAHOSPITALITYCAREERS.COM WORKS

The website is simple to use and works in a myriad of ways. Potential job seekers can directly register and set up their accounts for free on the website. Once registered, job seekers can apply for job opportunities, set up email notifications for new jobs as they are posted that match their employment wishes and use the website as their personal job application system.

Hospitality employers, in turn, can post job openings and directly receive applications from potential employees, browse through a database of potential job seekers and receive notifications for new suitable job seekers. The website is currently in English. Chinese language rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2017. "There has never been a dedicated website for job seekers looking for hospitality opportunities in Asia, instead job seekers had to utilize multiple platforms across different countries," says AsiaHospitalityCareers.com Co-Founder May Chan. "This site changes all that. We're a one-stop regional job portal where job seekers from anywhere can find opportunities in the industry and hospitality employers can find the right people."

MOVING AHEAD WITH ASIAHOSPITALITYCAREERS.COM

The site already features many leading hospitality employers such as Conrad Hotel, Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East, Dining Concepts, Dream Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Harbour Grand Kowloon, Plaza Premium Group, Regal Hotels, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, and Star Cruises. Companies in the hospitality industry from across the region are welcome to post their job openings, whether they are basic entry level service positions or management professionals. AsiaHospitalityCareers.com offers flexible job posting packages to its clients. The site will also reflect the ever-changing needs of both employers and job seekers by offering regular industry news updates and additional featured articles. "We have no vested interest in the recruitment process as we are not a recruitment agency," says Chan. "But we do want to make a difference and to help promote the hospitality industry to young job seekers. AsiaHospitalityCareers.com can be a game-changer for the hospitality industry and our launch at the upcoming HKTDC Education and Careers Expo announces that we've arrived."

JOIN OUR SEMINAR ON SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2017 TO LEARN MORE!

AsiaHospitalityCareers.com will be hosting a panel discussion (in Cantonese) about the Hospitality Industry at the upcoming HKTDC Education and Careers Expo on Saturday -- 25 February 2017 from 11:45am-12:15pm at the Open Forum.

"Looking for a Rewarding Career? Join the Hospitality Industry!" will be held in Cantonese only and will feature a panel of hospitality industry specialists and students as they discuss the virtues and rewards of joining the hospitality industry. Attendees will be able to learn the current state of the industry and potential benefits of such a career. A Q&A session will follow the panel discussion.

Attendees joining our Seminar on Saturday -- 25 February 2017 will receive a welcome gift (including FREE Starbucks voucher).

Additionally, the first 100 job seekers who visit Booth No.: 1C-E23 and successfully register on the AsiaHospitalityCareers.com website each day during the Expo will receive a welcome gift (including FREE Starbucks voucher). Subject to Terms and Conditions as detailed on AsiaHospitalityCareers.com Facebook page.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

MAY CHAN

May Chan's role as the Co-Founder at AsiaHospitalityCareers.com follows years of experiences at international accounting firms, banks and recruitment agencies. She was most recently responsible for co-founding Advanz Group, a Hong Kong based boutique recruitment firm. The Hong Kong native is a qualified accountant who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

DANNY LI

AsiaHospitalityCareers.com Co-Founder Danny Li has decades of international experience in the IT and telecoms industry across a broad spectrum of capacities. This includes serving as a technology advisor to numerous Fortune 500 companies and running large scale internet portals across the region, in addition to holding senior management positions at HongKong.com/Chinadotcom, pioneering Asian based internet companies. He also was responsible for co-founding an e-business software and services consultancy. The Hong Kong native holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Technology, Sydney.

