Asian Mineral Resources Results of Annual & Special Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Asian Mineral Resources Limited ("AMR" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASN) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented before the Company's shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting held March 6, 2017, including board membership, appointment of auditors and approval of the continuance of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan were passed. Elected as directors of the Company were Christopher Castle, Robin Widdup and Martyn Buttenshaw.

ABOUT AMR

AMR owns one of the world's few sources of nickel sulphide ore, and is exploring for additional high-grade nickel assets in Vietnam. The Company commenced commercial production from its 90%- owned Ban Phuc Nickel Mine in Vietnam in mid-2013. As of June 30, 2016, the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine had produced from the beginning of its mine life, a total of c. 20,000 tonnes of nickel and c. 10,000 tonnes of copper contained in concentrate, plus a cobalt by-product. As disclosed on May 30, 2016, the Ban Phuc mine was placed under care and maintenance. In addition to in and near-mine expansion projects, Ban Phuc provides a platform from which AMR can continue to focus on developing a new nickel camp within its 150km2 of concessions located throughout the highly-prolific Song Da rift zone, where the Company has a number of advanced-stage nickel exploration targets.

For further details on AMR, please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Ban Phuc Nickel Project" dated February 15, 2013 available on SEDAR or the AMR website www.asianmineralres.com.

