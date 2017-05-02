AsiaStore at Asia Society Features 'Singapore Design Now'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - A special retail showcase at AsiaStore at Asia Society features products from a select group of Singapore designers, celebrating their artistic visions and providing a glimpse into the vibrancy and multiculturalism of Singapore.

Co-presented with the Singapore Tourism Board, and now on view through the end of July, Singapore Design Now reflects the country's unique position at the nexus of robust exchange among diverse cultures through history.

Featured products reflect the designers' interpretation of Singapore's rich culture and heritage, and are inspired by their experiences of Singapore. Hand-picked by each designer, each item is evocative of Singapore's evolving creative and design scenes.

"AsiaStore is thrilled to be partnering with the Singapore Tourism Board to showcase Singapore design," said AsiaStore Chief Merchandising Officer Anne Godshall. "Singapore Design Now provides a venue for creative expression, showcasing the work of a talented group of Singapore designers along with the stories and influences unique to Singapore that inspired their collections."

"We invite visitors to discover Singapore through the eclectic pieces on display, each item telling a personal story of the destination as narrated by the designers," said Kershing Goh, Regional Director of Americas, Singapore Tourism Board. "Whether it be a hand-crafted jade bracelet inspired by Singapore's Peranakan heritage or a silk scarf and handbag encapsulating the richness of Singapore's diversity, we hope that this design narrative will inspire you to discover more of what Singapore has to offer."

Featured designers include:

Yilin Choo/Choo Yilin , jewelry. Jewelry designer Yilin Choo works with jadeite and semi-precious stones, woven with intricate metalwork detailing, creating heritage-inspired, modern designs.

, jewelry. Jewelry designer Yilin Choo works with jadeite and semi-precious stones, woven with intricate metalwork detailing, creating heritage-inspired, modern designs. Ling Ling Goh and Mike Tay/Ling Wu and Onlewo , handbags. For this collaboration, five original Onlewo prints depicting the architecture, culture, people, and flora and fauna of Singapore are used to wrap Ling Wu's compact clutches.

, handbags. For this collaboration, five original Onlewo prints depicting the architecture, culture, people, and flora and fauna of Singapore are used to wrap Ling Wu's compact clutches. IN GOOD COMPANY , jewelry. IN GOOD COMPANY's necklaces are modern, geometric compositions utilizing custom ceramic balls and recycled metal hardware, and strung together by matte satin ribbons.

, jewelry. IN GOOD COMPANY's necklaces are modern, geometric compositions utilizing custom ceramic balls and recycled metal hardware, and strung together by matte satin ribbons. Carolyn Kan/Carrie K. , jewelry. Carrie K.'s collections feature designs that challenge traditional notions of what makes something precious and desired, celebrating the beauty of imperfection.

, jewelry. Carrie K.'s collections feature designs that challenge traditional notions of what makes something precious and desired, celebrating the beauty of imperfection. Edwin Low/Supermama , porcelain. Designer, educator, and entrepreneur Edwin Low is the creative mind behind the Singapore-based gallery Supermama, offering porcelain gift ware that represents Singapore icons and contemporary culture.

, porcelain. Designer, educator, and entrepreneur Edwin Low is the creative mind behind the Singapore-based gallery Supermama, offering porcelain gift ware that represents Singapore icons and contemporary culture. Santhi and Sari Tunas/Binary Style, scarves. The Singapore-based twins use scarves as a medium to narrate everything Singaporean, capturing both the known and the lesser-known from various locales.

Singapore Design Now is part of the Singapore Season, a collaboration between Asia Society and the Singapore Tourism Board showcasing the rich diversity of epicurean, fashion, and retail experiences of this unique Asian destination. The season complements the Asia Society Museum exhibition Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in Asia, co-organized by Asia Society and the Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore, on view to the public through June 4, 2017. The season also features special menu offerings at Asia Society's Garden Court Café by Singapore Chef Malcolm Lee. Chef Lee's Singapore restaurant Candlenut is the world's first and only Michelin-starred restaurant serving Peranakan cuisine, blending Malay and Chinese influences with a modern twist.

Learn more about the designers and shop online at AsiaStore.org. Connect using #SingaporeDesignNow on Instagram @AsiaStoreNY and on Facebook.

About AsiaStore

AsiaStore at Asia Society is a unique and dynamic retail environment that showcases the modern Asian lifestyle. With a commitment to featuring renowned brands of Asia and promoting emerging design talent, AsiaStore is at the forefront of presenting the best in Asian design and literature. AsiaStore is located at 725 Park Avenue (at 70th Street) in New York City. Open daily 11am-6pm; Friday until 9pm. Tel. 212-327-9217.

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is a leading economic development agency in tourism, one of Singapore's key service sectors. Known for partnership, innovation, and excellence, STB champions tourism, making it a key economic driver for Singapore. We aim to differentiate and market Singapore as a must-visit destination offering a concentration of user-centric and enriching experiences through the "YourSingapore" brand. For more information, visit stb.gov.sg or visitsingapore.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/2/11G137656/Images/SDN-ShowcaseApr17-729634d1bfcf90eaa0ca3bafc6c5026b.jpg