ASIS International and ISSA Announce Event Partnership

ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - ASIS International (ASIS), the leading association for security management professionals, and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), a global organization of information security professionals and practitioners, today announced an event partnership that will advance their shared missions -- to heighten the knowledge, skills, and professional growth of security professionals across the globe.



For 2017, ISSA will be fully integrated into all facets of ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), convening September 25-28 in Dallas, Texas. In addition to developing two information security tracks for the education program, ISSA will showcase cyber security-focused solutions providers on the ASIS exhibit floor, and will host organizational meetings and social events for their members at the event. This collaboration builds upon the relationship already established with InfraGard, who will once again co-locate its Annual Congress and Conference with ASIS 2017.



"As we move into year two of our partnership with InfraGard​, and now with the addition of ISSA to our program, ASIS 2017 offers an even greater forum for education, peer-to-peer connections, and product and solution evaluation to address immediate challenges and impending threats," says Peter J. O'Neil, CAE, chief executive officer, ASIS International. "As we strengthen these alliances -- and explore even more -- our focus remains on reinforcing the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits as the industry's premier event for many years to come."



"There are numerous synergies between ASIS and ISSA that make this partnership an ideal fit for enhancing member value," said Keyaan Williams, ISSA International Board Member and chair, Strategic Alliances Committee. "By joining forces, we can expand opportunities around professional development, information exchange, and relationship building to advance our profession, mitigate risk, and ensure the safety and security of our communities and enterprises."



With both organizations dedicated to advancing and investing in the security profession, this alliance further supports scholarship programs and the development of education, certification, and standards and guidelines. In the months ahead, ASIS and ISSA will look to expand information sharing and the development of best practices so security professionals across disciplines -- and at all stages of their career -- get access to the information and resources they need to succeed personally and professionally.



"As we continue to welcome security's most respected allied association partners to our flagship global event, it truly underlines ASIS's commitment to reinvestment and excellence across the profession," said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, vice president of Security, BAE Systems, Inc. and 2017 President, ASIS International. "While other corporate-owned security events pull financial resources out of the profession, I'm proud to support an event that reinvests all of its resources back into programs and education that support and advance the profession all year long. And I'm pleased to welcome ISSA to ASIS 2017."



About ASIS International - ASIS International (ASIS) is the largest membership organization for security management professionals that crosses industry sectors, embracing every discipline along the security spectrum from operational to cybersecurity. Founded in 1955, ASIS is dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of security professionals at all levels.

​Through hundreds of chapters across the globe, ASIS develops and delivers board certifications and industry standards, hosts networking opportunities, publishes the award-winning Security Management magazine, and offers educational programs, including the Annual Seminar and Exhibits-the security industry's most influential event. Whether providing thought leadership through the CSO Center for the industry's most senior executives or advocating before business, government, or the media, ASIS is focused on advancing the profession, and ensuring that the security community has access to intelligence, resources, and technology needed within the business enterprise. www.asisonline.org

About the ISSA - The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)™ is the community of choice for international cyber security professionals dedicated to advancing individual growth, managing technology risk, and protecting critical information and infrastructure. ISSA members and award winners include many of the industry's notable luminaries and represents a broad range of industries -- from communications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, financial and consulting to IT -- as well as federal, state and local government departments and agencies. Through regional chapter meetings, conferences, networking events and content, members tap into a wealth of shared knowledge and expertise. Visit ISSA on the web at www.issa.org and follow us on Twitter at @ISSAINTL.

