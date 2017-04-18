Ask Kodiak Announces Integration with Bold Penguin

Integration enhances emerging marketplace for commercial lines agents and insurers

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Ask Kodiak, provider of a cloud-based, coverage search platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, is pleased to announce the company's search engine capabilities specific to appetite, eligibility and product highlights have been integrated with Bold Penguin's commercial lines agent portal.

"For Ask Kodiak, it has always been about creating market efficiency through transparency and insight," said Michael Albert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. "The integration with Bold Penguin helps agents quote new business faster and gives insurers more desirable classes of risk by their own definition. It's about putting the robust search functionality and appetite matching of Ask Kodiak where it is most useful and accessible for agents, and Bold Penguin is using our API to do just that."

Ask Kodiak works with commercial lines P&C insurers to market products or coverages based on appetite to independent agents and brokers in real-time via a cloud-based technology platform. By automating key parts of the traditionally manual marketing process, Ask Kodiak is able to capture data which provides real-time visibility into search trends, product market opportunities, and product performance. The analytics insurers can access through the Ask Kodiak platform can inform decisions about product design and marketing of commercial insurance products, and provide a glimpse into which producers are placing the kind of business most desired at any given time.

The combination of Ask Kodiak and Bold Penguin introduces new opportunities for commercial lines agents, brokers and insurance companies to collaborate. As competition in the commercial lines market tightens, the insight into needed coverages and the best prices delivered via this integration mean speed-to-market and a better overall customer experience.

"Bold Penguin's mission is to create a better, digital marketplace for agents trying to place commercial lines business," said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "By simplifying the complex commercial lines underwriting process, we increase deal flow for agents and insurers. The agents using Bold Penguin are top producers, and we are pleased to be able to add Ask Kodiak as another data point within our portal which will ultimately improve the insurance customer experience."

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak's cloud-based, software platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers markets commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers complete with real-time appetite, eligibility, and product highlights critical to rating, quoting and underwriting decisions. P&C insurers can quickly and easily add or update product information and adjust appetite on-demand to optimize inbound application flow in real-time. Extensive analytics help insurers measure product marketing efforts, and better identify new, high-performing agency partners. By providing insight into independent agent coverage needs, Ask Kodiak informs proactive insurer decisions based on real-time visibility into search trends, product market opportunities, and product performance. For more details please visit www.askkodiak.com.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology meets the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on the agents, Bold Penguin pushes the boundaries of user experience for businesses, an easy tool for agents, and a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/13/11G135838/Images/MikeAlbertCrop-0f33e6f9d7df829fa9562e380ab12f13.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/13/11G135838/Images/IlyaBodner2017Crop-51ee97892bfdbd91a0e3dcbcdbc5ee51.jpg