Askida a Finalist for the 2017 Mercuriades Awards

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Askida, a leader in custom software development and software quality assurance, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the category Development - Web or Mobile Technology for the 37th edition of the prestigious Mercuriades awards. The company was nominated for its innovative Askida solution, which orchestrates automated tests and makes it easier to analyse the results throughout the lifecycle of an application.

Created in 1981 by the FCCQ (Fédération des Chambres de Commerce du Québec), the Mercuriades have become some of the most prestigious awards for the Quebec business community. Every year, the Mercuriades celebrate the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of companies created in Quebec. Presented by TELUS, the category Development - Web or Mobile Technology showcases a new technology whose creativity, interactivity and/or adaptive design allowed it to reinvent and improve a business process, service or product.

"We're incredibly honoured to be finalists for this year's Mercuriades awards," says Steeve Duchesne, Askida's CEO and cofounder. "Obviously, I'd like to congratulate the entire Askida family. It's because of their efforts that our company has been able to experience so much growth and success in the past year. Our Askida solution, developed entirely in-house, is unique on the market and at the center of our practice of quality assurance. It allows us to regularly surpass our industry' highest quality standards."

The gala for this year's Mercuriades awards will be held on Monday, April 24th 2017 at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal. The finalists for this year's awards were selected by an independent jury composed of industry specialists, FCCQ members and evaluators from the firm BDO.

About Askida

Askida is a company specialized in software development and quality assurance whose aim is to enhance the competitive advantages of its clients while also reducing costs and risks. The company develops high-quality custom software solutions and guarantees the quality of existing software through its own ASKIDA solution. Located throughout Quebec and North America, its clients consist of innovative organizations that require top-of-the-line solutions that cater to their unique business processes and high standards of software quality. www.askida.com