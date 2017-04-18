Askida Named SME of the Month for April as Part of the AQT's "PME en Lumiere" Initiative

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Askida, a leader in custom software development and software quality assurance, is proud to announce that it has been named SME of the Month for April 2017 by the prestigious PME en Lumière initiative.

Organized by the Quebec Technology Association (AQT) in collaboration with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), CGI and Vidéotron Business Solutions, PME en Lumière is an initiative that seeks to promote Quebec technology companies that have distinguished themselves by their accomplishments and commercial successes.

"Being named SME of the Month by PME en Lumière continues what's been an incredible year for us so far," says Steeve Duchesne, Askida's CEO and cofounder. "It's a tremendous honor for us that clearly demonstrates how hard our team has been working, which has allowed us to experience incredible growth in a market that's changing."

"Askida is on an amazing run right now," adds Michel Lacasse, Askida's VP of Business Development. "In 2016, Askida doubled in size and we feel that we're in a very good position moving forward. Being named SME of the Month by PME en Lumière motivates us to continue working hard to be a leader in software quality."

PME en Lumière's SME of the Month was selected by an independent jury composed of leaders and specialists in the Information and Communications Technology sector.

About Askida

Askida is a company specialized in software development and quality assurance whose aim is to enhance the competitive advantages of its clients while also reducing costs and risks. The company develops high-quality custom software solutions and guarantees the quality of existing software through its own ASKIDA solution. Located throughout Quebec and North America, its clients consist of innovative organizations that require top-of-the-line solutions that cater to their unique business processes and high standards of software quality. www.askida.com