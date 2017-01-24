Askida Obtains the ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - A leader in software development and software quality, Askida is proud to announce that it has obtained the most recent ISO 9001 certification, ISO 9001:2015. Located in Montreal, Askida underwent an external audit conducted by an independent quality assurance firm, which was able to confirm that the company's processes were fully compliant with the ISO 9001:2015 standards. Askida thus becomes one of the first companies in its field to obtain this accreditation.

"ISO 9001:2015 is an international quality standard that aims to improve performance and customer satisfaction," says Steeve Duchesne, Askida's co-founder and president. "Obtaining this certification reflects our commitment towards quality as well as our modern and results-driven management philosophy centered around innovation and enhancements." "This accreditation ensures our internal processes are rigorous, which will allow us to continue to develop high-quality custom software solutions and ensure impeccable software quality," adds Yvan Bolduc, Vice-President of Operations.

The ISO 9001 norm was first published in 1987 by the International Organization for Standardization and has been regularly updated since. The standards are designed to help organizations better serve clients while also meeting requirements related to a product or program. The 2015 version allows companies to factor in internal and external risks and challenges.

About Askida

Askida is a company specialized in software development and quality assurance whose aim is to enhance the competitive advantages of its clients while also reducing costs and risks. The company develops high-quality custom software solutions and guarantees the quality of existing software through its own ASKIDA solution. Located throughout Quebec and North America, its clients consist of innovative organizations that require top-of-the-line solutions that cater to their unique business processes and high standards of software quality. www.askida.com