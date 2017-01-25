Askida's President, Steeve Duchesne, is a Finalist for the 2017 Investissement Quebec CEO of the Year Award

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Askida, a leader in custom software development and software quality assurance, is proud to announce that its President and cofounder, Steeve Duchesne, is one of the three finalists for the 2017 Investissement Québec CEO of the Year Award.

Presented by the Quebec Technology Association (AQT), the award recognizes each year a CEO who has distinguished him/herself by his/her leadership within the Information and Communications Technology industry (ICT), allowing it to shine at both the provincial and national level.

"I am honoured to be shortlisted as one of the three finalists. Everyone at Askida has worked hard to make the company an industry leader in custom software development and software quality assurance," says Steeve Duchesne, President and cofounder of Askida. "Being nominated for the CEO of the year award clearly demonstrates our importance in the IT industry today as well as our role as pioneers in delivering high quality custom software applications."

An independent jury composed of presidents of ICT companies, members of Investissement Québec and the AQT selected the three finalists.

The winner of the CEO of the year award 2017 by Investissement Québec will be announced on February 16 during Vision PDG, the AQT's annual gala in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

About Askida:

Askida is a center of expertise in software development and quality assurance whose aim is to optimize the competitive advantages of its customers while reducing cost and risk. The company develops customized, premium quality software and guarantees the quality of existing software through its own ASKIDA solution. Located throughout Quebec and North America, its client base consists of innovative organizations which require top-of-the-line solutions that cater to their unique business processes and high standards of software quality. www.askida.com