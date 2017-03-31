ASL Animated BuzzStickers Released to Public

BuzzStickers commemorate 15-year anniversary of first videophone for the Deaf

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Today, Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS"), the leading provider of Video Relay Service (VRS) and the company that revolutionized communication for Deaf people, introduced BuzzStickers, American Sign Language (ASL) animated stickers for iOS®. Similar in use to emoticons, BuzzStickers are ASL signs and expressions that can be sent in a text or used alone as a picture. Examples include ASL signs for "call me," "jaw drop" and "I love you."

BuzzStickers are available to everyone at no cost in the Apple® App Store.

Lance Pickett, Sorenson vice president of marketing, notes the 15 stickers are just one way of showing appreciation to all those involved in Sorenson's history -- Deaf and hearing users of the technology and the interpreters who powered Sorenson VRS® (SVRS®) for 15 years, since the introduction of Sorenson's first videophone, the VP-100®.

"In the early days of SVRS, customer use and feedback was especially important -- it was a catalyst for the creation of subsequent products, including the VP-200®, ntouch® VP and, now, the ntouch® VP2 videophone. Our customer-testers and their contributions were -- and still are, critical to our success," Pickett says. "We created our videophones as a community and, because of that shared collaboration, Sorenson is the heartbeat of communication within the Deaf and ASL communities. Because of our customers' support, our vision continues."

BuzzStickers were designed by well-known "That Deaf Guy" cartoonist Matt Daigle and animated by SVRS studio producer Sean Benson.

Once the BuzzStickers app is downloaded from the Apple App Store, users simply start a text message, tap on a BuzzSticker and send.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS")

