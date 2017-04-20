Aspen Group to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Aspen Group Inc. ( OTCBB : ASPUD) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Aspen Group Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a post-secondary education company. Aspen University's mission is to offer any motivated college-worthy student the opportunity to receive a high quality, responsibly priced distance-learning education for the purpose of achieving sustainable economic and social benefits for themselves and their families. Aspen is dedicated to providing the highest quality education experiences taught by top-tier faculty -- 57% of Aspen University's faculty hold doctoral degrees. To learn more about Aspen, visit www.aspen.edu.