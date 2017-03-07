Assault of an inmate at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - On March 6, 2017, at about 9:10 P.M. an inmate was found to have been the victim of an assault at Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal institution. The injured inmate was immediately evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Edmonton Police Service and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.