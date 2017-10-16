The ASSEMBLY Show 2017 Begins Next Week Featuring Hundreds of Exhibitors, a Full Schedule of Educational Sessions and Networking Receptions

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show
ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Returning for its fifth year, The ASSEMBLY Show will host thousands of manufacturing professionals from every segment of the industry, from automobile assembly to medical products to consumer technology and more. The ASSEMBLY Show is running October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and will include timely educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies displaying products and services for manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and two exciting networking receptions.
Highlights for the event include:
The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (http://www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (http://www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.
For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer
Media Relations
978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)Email Contact
