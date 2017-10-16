The ASSEMBLY Show 2017 Begins Next Week Featuring Hundreds of Exhibitors, a Full Schedule of Educational Sessions and Networking Receptions

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Returning for its fifth year, The ASSEMBLY Show will host thousands of manufacturing professionals from every segment of the industry, from automobile assembly to medical products to consumer technology and more. The ASSEMBLY Show is running October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and will include timely educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies displaying products and services for manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and two exciting networking receptions.

Highlights for the event include:

Keynote Presentation: Industry 4.0 is the focus of the keynote session, "Faurecia's Digital Transformation," presented by Derek Harper of Faurecia North America will discuss the company's initiative to transform itself into a digital enterprise and how they looked at every area where digital technology could enable gains in efficiency including applying simulation tools in R&D; capturing data from every machine and process; and deploying collaborative engineering technology. Preceding the keynote, which will take place on Wednesday, October 25th at 9:00 a.m. will be the Presentation of the Plant of the Year Award to AGCO, Jackson, MN.

Industry 4.0 is the focus of the keynote session, "Faurecia's Digital Transformation," presented by Derek Harper of Faurecia North America will discuss the company's initiative to transform itself into a digital enterprise and how they looked at every area where digital technology could enable gains in efficiency including applying simulation tools in R&D; capturing data from every machine and process; and deploying collaborative engineering technology. Preceding the keynote, which will take place on Wednesday, October 25th at 9:00 a.m. will be the Presentation of the Plant of the Year Award to AGCO, Jackson, MN. Exhibit Hall: The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature nearly 300 exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors FESTO and Schunk; and Bronze Sponsors, Kistler, Orbitform, Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013. Click here for access to the floor plan.

The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature nearly 300 exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors FESTO and Schunk; and Bronze Sponsors, Kistler, Orbitform, Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013. Click here for access to the floor plan. Pre-Show Workshops: On Tuesday, October 24th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm there will be two pre-show workshops followed by a Welcome Networking Reception held in the exhibit hall. These pre-show 3-hour workshops will dive deeper and focus on important topics facing the industry. Click here for details. Topics include: - Workshop #1 - Industry 4.0, the latest generation in manufacturing technology, includes sessions such as "Beyond the Edge of IIoT", "Creating the Future of Manufacturing" and more. - Workshop #2 - "The Road to Operational Excellence," will include "Operational Excellence: Lean's Next Frontier" and "Escape the Improvement Trap: Five Ingredients Missing in Most Improvement Recipes."

On Tuesday, October 24th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm there will be two pre-show workshops followed by a Welcome Networking Reception held in the exhibit hall. These pre-show 3-hour workshops will dive deeper and focus on important topics facing the industry. Click here for details. Topics include: Showcase Theater Presentations: There will be over a dozen educational presentations right on the exhibit hall floor on Wednesday, October 25th and Thursday, October 26th. Presenters include executives from Balluff Inc., RedViking, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Epson Robots, Festo Corporation, LACO Technologies, Orbitform, Comau LLC, Ubisense, Promess Incorporated, Bosch Rexroth, elliTek, Inc., and Microscan. For details on the session topics, click here.

There will be over a dozen educational presentations right on the exhibit hall floor on Wednesday, October 25th and Thursday, October 26th. Presenters include executives from Balluff Inc., RedViking, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Epson Robots, Festo Corporation, LACO Technologies, Orbitform, Comau LLC, Ubisense, Promess Incorporated, Bosch Rexroth, elliTek, Inc., and Microscan. For details on the session topics, click here. Tech Talks - Informal conversations about topics that matter the most, Broken Bonds - Challenges in Adhesive Bonding ; My Robot Won't Do What I Say - Challenges in Robotic Assembly; We're Screwed - Challenges with Threaded Fasteners; and Our Kanban Canned-Challenges with Lean Manufacturing.

- Informal conversations about topics that matter the most, Broken Bonds - Challenges in Adhesive Bonding My Robot Won't Do What I Say - Challenges in Robotic Assembly; We're Screwed - Challenges with Threaded Fasteners; and Our Kanban Canned-Challenges with Lean Manufacturing. Other new additions - Just Smash It! - Everyday items are put to the test to see how much force it takes to SMASH IT. TASTV - A pre-event webinar series AND special on-site video segments about the show and Rosemont area.

- Everyday items are put to the test to see how much force it takes to SMASH IT. - A pre-event webinar series AND special on-site video segments about the show and Rosemont area. Valuable Networking Opportunities: The ASSEMBLY Show will host two networking receptions, the 'Taste of Rosemont' Welcome Reception sponsored by SCHUNK, and 'Pub Night' Networking Reception sponsored by FESTO. The Taste of Rosemont reception takes place opening night on the show floor and gives attendees a chance to meet and mingle while getting a peek at the exhibitor's displays. Pub Night is the chance kick back and relax over a pint, chat over burgers and make new connections while participating in pub-style games after the second day of the show in the Ballroom.

The ASSEMBLY Show will host two networking receptions, the 'Taste of Rosemont' Welcome Reception sponsored by SCHUNK, and 'Pub Night' Networking Reception sponsored by FESTO. The Taste of Rosemont reception takes place opening night on the show floor and gives attendees a chance to meet and mingle while getting a peek at the exhibitor's displays. Pub Night is the chance kick back and relax over a pint, chat over burgers and make new connections while participating in pub-style games after the second day of the show in the Ballroom. Attendees: Over 4,000 suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants interested in the latest technological advances in custom automated assembly systems, robotics, screw driving, adhesives, dispensing, plastics assembly, presses, conveyors, fasteners, packaging, workstations, welding, vision systems, and much more! Click here to see registered companies.

Over 4,000 suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants interested in the latest technological advances in custom automated assembly systems, robotics, screw driving, adhesives, dispensing, plastics assembly, presses, conveyors, fasteners, packaging, workstations, welding, vision systems, and much more! Click here to see registered companies. Mobile App: The 2017 ASSEMBLY Show Mobile App is a show guide gone digital. Enjoy all the event information in an easy and fun mobile app that works on smartphones and tablets. To access, simply search "ASSEMBLY Show" in the app store. Click here for more info.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (http://www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (http://www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.