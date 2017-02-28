AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award at Annual Gold Forum Event

Firm recognizes six financial advisors for outstanding commitment to local communities, donates $62,500 to nonprofits

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors, today announced the six recipients of its fourth annual Community Inspiration Award honored at AssetMark's Gold Forum conference that took place in Laguna Niguel, California. In recognition of their contributions and sustained support of charitable organizations in their communities, AssetMark is donating $10,000 to a nonprofit organization supported by each selected advisor. Additionally, AssetMark is donating $2,500 to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Niguel to give back to the local community.

This year's honored advisors and organizations receiving donations are:

"We're incredibly proud to honor these advisors who are working to create great outcomes for their clients and a positive impact on the organizations that support their communities," said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. "Advisors are in a unique position to help individuals evaluate and achieve their financial goals. Helping organizations is a natural extension of that. We hope that the outstanding achievements of these individuals inspire others to consider how they can contribute to their communities."

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark, who evaluated nominees based on their ability to inspire, lead and motivate others, in addition to their time and effort dedicated to a local charity. Echoing the firm's values of "Heart, Excellence, Integrity, and Respect," the Community Inspiration Award provides one of many opportunities for AssetMark's associates and advisors to connect with and promote their shared values by submitting nominations for the award. All nominees met a variety of requirements and could not hold an officer position within their associated charities. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations.

About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading independent provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors. The firm provides investment, relationship and practice management solutions that advisors use to help clients achieve their investment objectives and life goals. AssetMark, Inc. has more than $32 billion in combined assets on its platform and a history of innovation spanning over 20 years. For more information, visit www.assetmark.com and follow @AssetMark on Twitter.