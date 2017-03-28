AssetMark Taps Mukesh (Muk) Mehta as Chief Information Officer

Industry veteran brings more than 20 years of experience to the role

CONCORD, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors, announced today that Mukesh (Muk) Mehta has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. Mehta brings to AssetMark over 20 years of experience developing effective technology systems and solutions for financial advisors.

"We couldn't be happier to have Muk join our team," said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. "He is an extraordinarily talented executive with proven ability to develop comprehensive solutions that address the needs of advisors."

In his new role at AssetMark, Mr. Mehta will be responsible for AssetMark's technology platform and architecture. Mr. Mehta has an impressive track record of designing and building successful financial technologies. He comes to AssetMark from Cetera Financial, the nation's second-largest independent financial advisor network, where he served as Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he was Chief Information Officer at TD Ameritrade. He also previously worked as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Schwab Institutional, focusing on platform development and technology.

"I'm thrilled to join the AssetMark team and build on the firm's already strong technology foundation," said Mehta. "We have some exciting plans for the future and I'm eager to unveil new solutions and initiatives for our advisors in the coming months."

About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark, Inc. is a leading independent provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors. The firm provides investment, relationship and practice management solutions that advisors use to help clients achieve their investment objectives and life goals. AssetMark, Inc., including its Savos and Aris divisions, has more than $32 billion in assets on its platform and a history of innovation spanning over 20 years. For more information, visit https://www.assetmark.com and follow @AssetMark on Twitter.