AssistRx to Offer its iAssist Solution on the Accenture Intelligent Patient Service Exchange

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - AssistRx (ARx), the leading enterprise technology platform focused on specialty and highly managed medications, today announced it will make available its iAssist solution on the Accenture Intelligent Patient Service Exchange, a digital marketplace of third-party technology solutions available to life sciences companies to enhance patient support and improve the overall patient treatment experience.

The Accenture Intelligent Patient Service Exchange removes the time and cost needed to develop custom, digital patient-centric solutions by offering pre-built, plug-and-play technology connections that enable life sciences companies to integrate patient services more quickly and at a lower cost than previously possible.

Life sciences companies using the Intelligent Patient Service Exchange can leverage iAssist Workflows to onboard patients to a specialty or highly managed treatment by simplifying patient access and accelerating time-to-therapy to improve patient adherence, compliance, and outcomes.

"Today's technology solutions should simplify what are often complicated paper processes in healthcare. We streamline the prescribing process for specialty and highly managed drugs, therefore simplifying patient access, accelerating time-to-therapy, and improving patient care," said Edward Hensley, AssistRx's Chief Commercial Officer. "As part of the Accenture Intelligent Patient Service Exchange, our solution is further validated as a specialty prescribing technology platform."

The Intelligent Patient Service Exchange is embedded into the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform -- a suite of integrated analytics-driven solutions that help life sciences companies design, deliver, measure and refine more precise support programs for patient segments.

For more information about AssistRx, visit www.assistrx.com. To learn more about Accenture's new digital marketplace of third-party technology solutions available to life sciences companies, visit Accenture Intelligent Patient Service Exchange. Accenture ( NYSE : ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

About AssistRx

AssistRx's mission is to connect the patient-centric healthcare team through integrated technology solutions. The AssistRx Platform is a HIPAA compliant, secure, cloud-based platform that allows for the configuration of patient access workflows through its flagship product, iAssist, with acceleration services tailored to the business and therapy needs of specific drugs, and the patients that take those drugs. Using iAssist has proven to accelerate time-to-therapy by reducing the time it takes for patients to get their medications by 45%. AssistRx has built upon the success of the Platform and iAssist with a reporting and analytic platform focused on specialty and highly-managed drug therapies, eInformatix. For additional information, visit www.assistrx.com.