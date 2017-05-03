Associa Leads the Industry in Professional Designations

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Associa is proud to announce that 18 employees will receive their Professional Community Association Manager designation (PCAM) in a ceremony at this week's Community Associations Institute Conference and Expo. The PCAM is the Community Associations Institute's (CAI) highest professional recognition available to those who specialize in community association management.

Associa employs 200+ community managers who have earned the PCAM designation, more than twice as many as the nearest competitor.

"The PCAM designation is the ultimate testament to the dedication and unsurpassed customer service of this group of employees. We are extremely proud of our PCAM designees and are honored to lead the industry in our number of PCAMs," said Associa President and Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Brensinger. "As we continue our efforts to be the leader in community association management, we encourage all of our managers to work towards this prestigious designation."

To earn the PCAM designation, community management professionals must have five years of association management experience, successfully complete six M-200 level programs, earn the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) certification and complete a case study, among other industry specifications.

The following Associa employees will be recognized for their accomplishments at this year's CAI National Conference and Expo:

Andrea Ammendola - Associa New York

Sheri Burke - Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group

Monika Karin Loeffler - PMG North Texas

Nikkole Luna - Houston Community Management Services

Debbie Newman - Houston Community Management Services

Lorenzo Thomas Walker - Legum & Norman

Kimberly Brauer - The Dartmouth Group

Tamela Machino - Community Management Professionals

Angela Johnson - Colorado Association Services

Lea Marcou - Associa Chicagoland

David Thomson - Associa Hawaii

Paula Gay Bridges - Select Community Services

Jeanine Dehn - Associa Community Management Corporation

James McCullough - Associa Community Management Corporation

Michelle Schall - Legum & Norman

Randy Summers - Associa Community Management Corporation

John Tsitos - Select Community Services

Kathryn Hutchinson - Legum & Norman

Building and managing successful communities for more than 37 years, Associa is the worldwide leader in community management with more than 10,000 employees operating in over 180 branch offices in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Based in Dallas, Texas, our industry expertise, financial strength, and innovation meet the unique needs of clients across the world with customized services and solutions designed to help communities achieved their visions. To learn more about Associa and its charitable organization Associa Cares, visit www.associaonline.com or www.associacares.com.

