The Association of Alberta Registry Agents launches new version of Renewal Reminder Service with assistance from Spieker Point

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The Association of Alberta Registry Agents (AARA) commissioned Edmonton-based software company, Spieker Point Inc. to rewrite their Renewal Reminder Service, the system currently delivering 50,000 monthly emails and SMS text messages regarding license and registration reminders across the province.

As of April 2016, Service Alberta discontinued mailing out of reminders and forms for drivers' licenses and vehicle registration renewals. The AARA decided to move to electronic means for delivering reminders to Albertans and to commission the project to a third party. The original version of the online Renewal Reminder Service went live in May 2014, but the AARA saw the need to move to a platform that could grow with them into the future.

"The ultimate goal is to ease the registration process for all Albertans. With the new system, Albertans can now easily choose their preferred way of receiving notifications regarding license and registration renewal reminders. We are very excited to have a more reliable system to help us achieve this." Robyn Young, AARA President, states.

The AARA sought out Spieker Point, an Edmonton based software development company. Their in-house developed platform, DECK DecisionWare, provided many of the necessary core pieces that the AARA were seeking, which ultimately contributed to the award of the contract in November of 2016.

"We are very pleased to have worked with the AARA over the past few months. Their project is absolutely perfect for DECK DecisionWare. We have multiple ways of sending out notifications -- plus security, scalability and reliability is already all built into the platform. The Renewal Reminder Service holds over one million records, delivering 50,000 emails and text messages twice a month. It also provides very detailed reporting, and maintenance of customer records per registry. Automated reminder phone calls are ready to be added in the near future," Greg Campbell, CEO of Spieker Point says.

"We are very excited to now be able to more reliably service Albertans without adding any costs to the Government of Alberta, as we are fully funded by 208 independent registries across the province," Robyn Young, AARA President, concludes.