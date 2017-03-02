Association Announces Changes to Governing Boards

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - WorldatWork announced today several changes and additions to its governing bodies, the WorldatWork Association Board of Directors and the WorldatWork Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors. These separate boards were created in January 2012, recognizing the increased complexities faced by total rewards professionals and the need for more specialized expertise in support of the association's membership and strategic goals. With these two boards consisting of top-level professionals, as well as the expertise of its advisory councils, WorldatWork governance provides valuable real-world guidance to the association and its members.

The following changes and additions are effective in May:

J. Ritchie, CCP, corporate vice president of total rewards at Microsoft , will join the Association Board of Directors as a director. He previously served as a director on the Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Advisory Council.

, will join the Association Board of Directors as a director. He previously served as a director on the Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Advisory Council. Susan Brown, GRP, senior director of compensation at Siemens Corp ., will join the Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors as a director. She previously served as chair of the Compensation Advisory Council.

., will join the Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors as a director. She previously served as chair of the Compensation Advisory Council. Karen Macke, senior vice president of total rewards and HR operations at Nationwide Insurance, will join the Society of Certified Professionals Board of Directors as a director. Previously, she served as a member of the Executive Rewards Advisory Council and Benefits Advisory Council.

"Each of these individuals have dedicated a considerable amount of their valuable time and expertise to help guide WorldatWork's strategic vision over the years," said Anne Ruddy, CCP, CPCU, president and CEO of WorldatWork. "We depend on our boards to guide us, provide needed oversight and connect us with real-world insight we can only get from practicing total rewards professionals. I am very grateful for all of our volunteer directors and advisers and am delighted that J., Susan and Karen have agreed to take on an even larger role for WorldatWork."

In addition to the two boards, WorldatWork members are served by five advisory councils: the Benefits Advisory Council, the Compensation Advisory Council, the Executive Rewards Advisory Council, the Sales Compensation Advisory Council and the Work-Life Advisory Council. The councils provide strategic thought leadership and are comprised of experts in their specific knowledge areas. They work closely with WorldatWork subject-matter experts.

