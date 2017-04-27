Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and Barnett International (Barnett) Announce Training Partnership

Announcing the formation of a strategic partnership to provide expanded access to high-quality education and training programs

WASHINGTON, DC and NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and Barnett International (Barnett) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide ACRP's 13,000-plus global members with expanded access to high-quality education and training programs through Barnett.

As a result of the partnership, ACRP members have immediate, exclusive access at a reduced rate to Barnett's curriculum, including a broad portfolio of clinical research-focused, competence-based training programs.

"We are honored to be asked to support ACRP's members through our curriculum, and we look forward to welcoming ACRP members at our training courses. From Barnett's perspective, our values and mission statement -- to further the capabilities of the clinical research industry and improve the lives of patients through excellence in education and training -- could not be better aligned with ACRP's goals for the partnership. We feel that developing a closer relationship with the Association will assist tremendously toward our effort to create timely, high-priority training programs that meet important industry professional development needs," said Naila Ganatra, Barnett's General Manager.

"Partnering with Barnett will greatly assist in our mission to promote excellence in clinical research, while driving workforce development and enhancing value to our ACRP members," says Jim Kremidas, ACRP Executive Director. "With over 30 years of experience in education and training, and a deep understanding of the changing needs of clinical researchers in today's environment, Barnett is an ideal partner in ACRP's pursuit to build competence in the clinical research workforce. With so many of Barnett's instructors certified by ACRP, we are confident in their ability to deliver quality training to the clinical research enterprise."

About Barnett International (www.BarnettInternational.com)

Barnett International, a division of Cambridge Healthtech Institute, has provided clinical research education and training programs and consulting services since 1979. Utilizing its expertise in adult learning and training program development, its extensive base of subject matter experts and trainers with deep good clinical practice and industry experience, and its rich base of research via its publications division, Barnett is uniquely positioned to provide high quality training programming and training consulting services to clinical research professionals worldwide.

About Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) (www.acrpnet.org)

ACRP supports clinical research professionals through membership, a broad array of training and development tools, and certification. Founded in 1976, ACRP is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization with more than 13,000 members who work in clinical research in more than 70 countries. ACRP's vision is that clinical research is performed ethically, responsibly, and professionally everywhere in the world. ACRP's mission is to promote excellence in clinical research.