Astar Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Astar Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: TAR) ("Astar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,855,332 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,028,299.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees equal to approximately $74,800 and issued 498,667 finders' warrants. The finders' warrants have the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units except that they are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the search and investigation of new opportunities for the Company, and for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for Units under the Private Placement. The issuance of Units to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement (the "Insider Participation") will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider Participation.

For further information with respect to the Insider Participation, please contact Mr. Stephen Stanley, President & CEO at 604 684-7550.

