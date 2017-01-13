At NRF, ForeSee Introduces Industry-First Solution to Capturing the Elusive Store Non-Purchaser

New CX measurement tool allows retailers to more accurately understand when and why customers aren't buying

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 13, 2017) - ForeSee, the leader in voice of customer solutions, today announced the release of a new customer experience measurement product for Store Non-Purchasers at Retail's BIG Show. It is the retail industry's first measurement squarely focused on identifying and solving retailers' growing challenges with understanding non-purchasing behavior.

"The person who strolls into your store and buys nothing, and why they do that, is one of the biggest mysteries in retail," Dan Chester, Retail Practice Leader at ForeSee said. "Typically, retailers have had to rely on indirect or episodic measures like traffic counters and receipt surveys to parse this problem. Other approaches like beacon technologies have not lived up to expectations because of cumbersome implementations. Our approach is surprisingly easy yet yields impressive insights and results for store operators. That's why we've created a new offer that provides continuous, representative, actionable information about the elusive store non-purchaser."

According to PWC, three out of four shoppers prefer to browse online before visiting a store. Using web and mobile intercepts, ForeSee's new Store Non-Purchaser product helps retailers identify digital shoppers who recently visited a store or plan to visit soon, and surveys them to determine why they didn't purchase in store. This focused information helps retailers identify and prioritize addressable issues that keep customers from buying, such as having inadequate options in stock, having confusing display layout, or the need to enhance associate training.

Retailers, and specialty retailers in particular, risk leaving millions of dollars on the table by not acting to address store non-purchasers. ForeSee interviewed numerous store leaders, many of whom shared generalized conversion rates of 15 to 50 percent. One store leader commented that, "If we could close the store non-purchaser gap by even 1-2 percent, it could result in tens of millions of additional revenue every year."

"We took that 1-2 percent goal to heart when designing this measurement approach. It is fairly unachievable with what has been available previously," Chester said. "By leveraging new shopper behaviors such as co-browsing with a mobile device, retailers can have an 'in' into their customers' increasingly complex purchasing journeys, and that information allows them focus on the customer experience drivers that will increase their likelihood to purchase."

The new Store Non-Purchaser product is based on ForeSee's proven methodology for CX measurement that links customer expectations and experiences with business outcomes. To learn more, download ForeSee's new e-book 5 Steps to Win On Customer Experience for Specialty Retailers, which discusses how retailers can capture and measure the elusive store non-purchaser.

