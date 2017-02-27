AT&T Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Cloud-based Subscriber Data Management

Shifting core network functions from physical hardware to a virtualized cloud environment will enable AT&T to deliver targeted services to customers more efficiently

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Today at Mobile World Congress Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE : HPE) announced it has been selected by AT&T to provide cloud-based subscriber data management solutions.

Subscriber data management (SDM) enables communications service providers (CSPs) to consolidate and manage subscriber and device data via a single, unified repository, allowing operators to simplify their network topologies and avoid data duplication and inconsistencies. As a result, CSPs can simplify the creation of new personalized services faster and more cost-effectively by providing streamlined access to user data, as well as increase revenue opportunities per user by providing more targeted offerings.

"The progression of NFV makes it possible for core network functions like SDM to be virtualized, rapidly bringing the benefits of the telco cloud to CSPs," said Dave Sliter, vice president and general manager, Communications Solutions Business, HPE. "AT&T's transformation from physical hardware to HPE's cloud-based SDM solution will provide a highly scalable, reliable and flexible standards-based architecture that supports a diverse and evolving services ecosystem to help make hybrid IT simple."

AT&T is making the transition to cloud-based virtual functions running on the AT&T Integrated Cloud (AIC). The company is using software-defined networking (SDN) and NFV to make its network faster, simpler and more scalable. HPE I-HSS serves as an integrated home location register (HLR), home subscriber services (HSS) and authentication, authorization and access (AAA) databases, supporting a frontend/backend architecture. HPE SDM solutions are fully standards compliant, provide support for multiple network technologies (3G, 4G, 5G, IMS, VoWiFi and VoLTE) and integrate with third party network equipment vendor systems, helping AT&T to avoid vendor lock-in now and in the future.

"HPE's I-HSS is an important component in AT&T's plan to virtualize and migrate our network functions to software running on AT&T's Integrated Cloud (AIC), using cost effective, standardized equipment," said Paul Greendyk, Vice President, Mobile Core & Network Services, AT&T.

