At the Request of IIROC StorageVault Advises it is Unaware of Any Material Changes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX VENTURE:SVI): At the request of IIROC, StorageVault wishes to confirm that StorageVault's management is unaware of any material change in the company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

