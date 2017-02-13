ATA Schedules Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results Release for February 20, 2017, Conference Call on February 21, 2017, at 8 a.m. ET

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - ATA Inc. ("ATA" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : ATAI), a leading provider of advanced testing technologies and testing-related services in China, today announced the Company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, during which management will discuss the results of Third Quarter 2017 ended December 31, 2016. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 419-5570

International (Toll): +1 (617) 896-9871

Toll-Free Local Access China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630 Hong Kong: (800) 96 3844 3002 1672

Participant Passcode: 31129395

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the investor relations section of ATA's website at www.atai.net.cn or by clicking the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/19455 .

An accompanying slide presentation in PDF format will also be made available 30 minutes prior to the conference call on the same investor relations section of ATA's website. To listen to the webcast, please visit ATA's website a few minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay will be available shortly after the call on the investor relations section of ATA's website and will remain available for 90 days.

About ATA Inc.

ATA is a leading provider of advanced testing technologies in China. The Company offers comprehensive services for the creation and delivery of assessments based on its proprietary testing technologies and test delivery platform. ATA's testing technologies are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including information technology services, banking, teaching, asset management, insurance, and accounting. As of September 30, 2016, ATA's test center network comprised 3,154 authorized test centers located throughout China. The Company believes that it has the largest test center network of any commercial testing service provider in China.

ATA has delivered more than 80.7 million billable tests since ATA started operations in 1999. For more information, please visit ATA's website at www.atai.net.cn.