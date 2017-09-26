Atacama Resources International Launches Pilot Project for its New Good2Drive/Fleet Safety Product

PLANTATION, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - ( OTC PINK : ACRL) Atacama Resources International is launching Good2Drive/Fleet, a mobile application that allows commercial fleet owners and operators to manage multiple drivers as they test their mental alertness before getting behind the wheel of a truck, bus or van. Good2Drive/Fleet uses a simple and fun 60-90 second image-matching test using a patented process based on scientific studies of mental abilities conducted at various West Coast hospitals and universities. A unique feature of Good2Drive/Fleet is the Dashboard, controlled by responsible fleet executives through any computer. As each driver takes the Good2Drive test, the results of the test are recorded on the Dashboard, along with a 'selfie' of the driver taken at random during the test.

Glenn Grant, CEO, reported, "Atacama Resources International is excited about the release of Good2Drive/Fleet for commercial applications. The Good2Drive test for driver alertness is now available for fleet drivers in even the largest fleets and can be monitored and controlled by responsible company managers from any computer." Grant continued, "The Good2Drive test has been proven to accurately identify cognitive impairment, whether caused by drinking, drugs, or drowsiness. The use of the daily test as part of the driver pre-check procedure at the start of the shift will help the fleet owner in promoting safe driving. The benefits, in terms of fewer accidents and its consequences, are obvious and that is why Good2Drive/Fleet will become an important tool in the commercial driving world."

The first commercial use of Good2Drive/Fleet will be by Calgary, Alberta-based Surepoint Group, a respected company providing high-quality instrumentation and electrical services in the oil and gas, construction, mining and power generation industries. With over 300 employees based throughout Western Canada and the US, the company is a natural for the first pilot project for Good2Drive/Fleet.

Trevor Muir, Surepoint Group's CEO, adds, "After hearing about Good2Drive/Fleet and how the company would benefit from the use of the Good2Drive app, we were eager to engage in the pilot project now underway in one of our branches in Northern BC. After getting familiar with how the company monitors and controls the results of the testing, we are scheduled to introduce Good2Drive/Fleet throughout the company. The 90-second test taken every day by each of our drivers is a small price to pay for the benefits that Surepoint Group will enjoy."

About Good2Drive (www.good2drive.com)

Good2Drive, Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atacama Resources International. In addition to Good2Drive and Good2Drive/Fleet, the company is committed to providing smartphone hosted applications based on our proprietary testing process for cognitive awareness. Our suite of smartphone-hosted apps will include cognitive tests for care givers, seniors with impairments, remote employees in potentially hazardous environments and other situations where it is necessary to be mentally alert.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC company with a wholly-owned technology subsidiary called Good2Drive, Inc. that has pioneered a smartphone application called Good2Drive and is developing follow on products that will be released later this year. In addition, the company has significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt. Major deposits of copper and iron ore are included in the mining claims.

