Atalaya Mining plc: Exercise of option to acquire interest in the Touro Copper Project ("Proyecto Touro") in Spain

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC
February 23, 2017 02:00 ET
NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Atalaya plc ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it has exercised an option to acquire 10% of the share capital of Cobre San Rafael S.L., ("CSR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Explotaciones Gallegas S.L. ("EG"), part of the F. GOMEZ Group. This is part of an earn-in agreement (the "Agreement"), which will enable the Company to acquire up to 80% of CSR.
Acquisition Rationale
Atalaya is focused on creating a portfolio that combines producing, development and exploration assets. By acquiring an initial 10% of CSR, the Board of Atalaya sees this Agreement as a low risk first step in creating a growth portfolio to complement Proyecto Riotinto, which is now fully operational.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6113X_1-2017-2-22.pdf
Contacts:Atalaya Mining plc
Roger Davey / Alberto Lavandeira
+34 959 59 28 50
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider
+44 20 7236 1010
