Atalaya Mining plc: Exercise of option to acquire interest in the Touro Copper Project ("Proyecto Touro") in Spain

NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Atalaya plc ("Atalaya" or the "Company") ( AIM : ATYM) (TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it has exercised an option to acquire 10% of the share capital of Cobre San Rafael S.L., ("CSR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Explotaciones Gallegas S.L. ("EG"), part of the F. GOMEZ Group. This is part of an earn-in agreement (the "Agreement"), which will enable the Company to acquire up to 80% of CSR.

Acquisition Rationale

Atalaya is focused on creating a portfolio that combines producing, development and exploration assets. By acquiring an initial 10% of CSR, the Board of Atalaya sees this Agreement as a low risk first step in creating a growth portfolio to complement Proyecto Riotinto, which is now fully operational.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6113X_1-2017-2-22.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange