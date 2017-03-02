Atalaya Mining PLC: Granting of share options

NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Atalaya Mining PLC ( AIM : ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

2 March 2017

Atalaya Mining plc ("Atalaya" or the "Company")

Granting of share options

Atalaya (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that, in accordance with the Company's incentive share option program, it has granted 800,000 incentive share options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and management. Such options have been granted pursuant to the resolutions passed by shareholders at the Company's 2016 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and according to the provisions of the Company's Share Option Plan 2013. In addition, the Company has granted 100,000 share options to Cesar Sanchez, CFO of the Company, as part of his contractual entitlement on joining the Company in July 2016.

The share options expire five years from the date of grant (23 February 2017), have an exercise price of 144.0 pence per share, based on the minimum share price in the five days preceding the grant date and vest in three equal tranches - one third on grant, one third on the first anniversary of the original grant date and one third on the second anniversary of the original grant date.

The 900,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below.

Name Position Number of incentive share options issued Total

beneficial holding

(shares & options) following this notification Total

beneficial holding as % of Company's

fully diluted issued share capital Alberto Lavandeira CEO/Managing Director 150,000 450,000 0.38% Julian Sanchez COO 95,000 195,000 0.16% Cesar Sanchez CFO 100,000 100,000 0.08% George Hadjineophytou GFC and Company Secretary 55,000 55,000 0.05% PDMR Total 400,000 Management 500,000 Total 900,000

The Company now has an aggregate of 1,765,354 options and warrants on issue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

