News Room

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

July 13, 2017 08:27 ET

Atalaya Mining PLC: Result of AGM

NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM

13 July 2017

Atalaya Mining plc
("Atalaya Mining" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 12:00 p.m. (CEST) today at the Rio Tinto Mine, La Dehesa s/n, Minas de Riotinto, 21660 Huelva, Spain.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   Votes against  
Votes abstained/
withheld
Mr. Roger Davey   Carried   92,621,023
(100%)		   226   5,000
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Mr. Damon Barber   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Dr. Hussein Barma   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Mr. Jesus Fernandez   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Mr. Jonathan Lamb   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu   Carried   92,621,188
(100%)		   60   5,001
Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
Mr. Stephen Scott   Carried   92,621,022
(100%)		   226   5,001
                 

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For further information on the Company's activities, visit www.atalayamining.com.

Contact Information

  • Contacts:
    Newgate Communications (Financial PR)
    Charlie Chichester / James Ash / James Browne
    +44 20 7680 6550

    Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
    Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
    +44 20 7523 8000

    BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
    Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider
    +44 20 7236 1010

News Room
 