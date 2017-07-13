NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Atalaya Mining plc ( AIM : ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

13 July 2017

Atalaya Mining plc

Result of AGM

Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 12:00 p.m. (CEST) today at the Rio Tinto Mine, La Dehesa s/n, Minas de Riotinto, 21660 Huelva, Spain.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against

Votes abstained/

withheld Mr. Roger Davey Carried 92,621,023

(100%) 226 5,000 Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Mr. Damon Barber Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Dr. Hussein Barma Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 92,621,188

(100%) 60 5,001 Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001 Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 92,621,022

(100%) 226 5,001

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

