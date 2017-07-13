Atalaya Mining PLC: Result of AGM

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC
July 13, 2017 08:27 ET
NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)
AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM
13 July 2017
Atalaya Mining plc
("Atalaya Mining" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 12:00 p.m. (CEST) today at the Rio Tinto Mine, La Dehesa s/n, Minas de Riotinto, 21660 Huelva, Spain.
Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:
This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
For further information on the Company's activities, visit www.atalayamining.com.
Contacts:Newgate Communications (Financial PR)
Charlie Chichester / James Ash / James Browne
+44 20 7680 6550
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider
+44 20 7236 1010
Contacts:Newgate Communications (Financial PR)
Charlie Chichester / James Ash / James Browne
+44 20 7680 6550
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider
+44 20 7236 1010
See all RSS Newsfeeds