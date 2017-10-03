Co-Branded Atari/BLADE RUNNER 2049 Speakerhats Powered by Audiowear Lead the Way for Atari's New Line of Wearable Technology that Blurs the Line Between Fashion and Future

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Atari® -- one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers -- today announced that the first wave of its all-new Atari Speakerhats, powered by Audiowear, the technology company creating next-generation individual and social audio experiences, are on sale now at AtariLife.com. The Officially Licensed BLADE RUNNER 2049 Limited-Edition Atari Speakerhat lands just in time for the hotly-anticipated sequel to director Ridley Scott's visionary sci-fi movie, hitting theaters on October 6, 2017.

The Speakerhat is a baseball-style cap with high-fidelity stereo speakers and microphone that can connect instantly to any Bluetooth-supported device, enabling phone calls, audio/music, and voice control. Powered by Audiowear, Atari Speakerhats have been precision-designed and engineered to the highest audio standards to deliver a unique and powerful experience to a range of active consumers, including gamers and streamers, outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, skaters, musicians, sports fans, tech early-adopters and many others.

"Atari continues to prove its staying-power and relevance as a true pop-culture lifestyle brand," said Atari Connect COO, Michael Arzt. "With the recent reveal of our Ataribox project and now with Atari Speakerhats and the AtariLife.com website, we are building toward a full offering of connected personal devices and lifestyle products that will deliver entertainment, technology, social connectivity and fashion to a whole new generation of Atari fans, while also honoring the decades of affection and devotion from our most loyal ones."

The Atari Speakerhat launch collection is available to order now exclusively at AtariLife.com in the following styles:

The Officially Licensed "BLADE RUNNER 2049 Limited Edition Atari Speakerhat" looks like it exists in Los Angeles, 2049; with a neon teal Atari "Kanji" logo to cut through the dense LA fog, it's reminiscent of the film's iconic Atari billboard canyon. These officially-licensed Speakerhats ship in a distinctive gift box with exclusive BLADE RUNNER 2049 and Atari stickers that will appeal to fans and collectors alike. Once these special Speakerhats are gone, they are gone! ($139.99 USD).

The "Fuji Blackout Atari Speakerhat" is a low-profile brushed-cotton cap that's black as night. A curved visor with Audiowear tech adds maximum stealth for a classic urban style. ($129.99 USD).

The "Atari Snapback Speakerhat" is the original Snapback with Hi-Fi playback! Available in bold royal blue with white Atari logo or rich black with white logo. This classic pro-style wool cap with flat visor and Audiowear tech is for all the new players and OG Atari fans. ($129.99 USD).

Launching first with the Atari Speakerhat collection, AtariLife.com will ultimately become the fans' portal to a variety of Atari-branded pop-culture and lifestyle products such as high-tech wearables, connected hardware, fashion apparel and accessories based on popular Atari IP, as well as various audio and gaming gadgets. To learn more about Atari Speakerhats and future Atari connected-lifestyle products, visit AtariLife.com. Atari Speakerhat photos can be found here: (Link)

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and pop-culture, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AtariLife, and follow us on Twitter @AtariLife and Instagram.

ABOUT ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Visit us online at www.Atari.com. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.

© 2017 Atari Connect, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2017 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Blade Runner 2049, © 2017 Alcon Entertainment LLC. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

ABOUT AUDIOWEAR

Audiowear is a wearable technology company creating next-generation individual and social audio experiences. Audiowear is based in Los Angeles, CA.

© 2017 Audiowear Technology Corporation. All rights reserved.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146029/Images/071717_Atari_0182_v3-c2cfb146a3a8b3d490c05551d4e1f527.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146029/Images/090517_Atari_0070-901b32ffdc839f7f9d09e47bbd63333b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146029/Images/090517_Atari_0090-c7df525c1d3fab588c9146aa014825e8.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146029/Images/071817_Atari_0151-b1f7ca0cf6e8b0d7bda943da97e6cb39.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146029/Images/090517_Atari_0119-9a35a78fe442851cb9f581fbfea3e76d.jpg