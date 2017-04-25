ATCO Builds Momentum in Global Diversification With New Modular Structures Projects

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Today, ATCO announced that it has been awarded two new permanent modular structures projects in the education sector, continuing the company's successful track record of growing and diversifying its global operations. Leveraging its 70-year history as a pioneer in temporary and permanent modular construction, ATCO will construct 57 classrooms for the Victoria Department of Education and Training in Australia and a 130-student permanent modular dormitory for Trinity Western University in Langley B.C.

"By reigniting our imaginations and refocusing our efforts on expanding our global footprint, we are creating opportunities to deliver innovative products and services to customers," said Steve Lockwood, President & Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Structures & Logistics. "These projects demonstrate how we are diversifying our business into various new industries that are experiencing rapid growth and seek rapid deployment of easily installed, expandable facilities."

The award of 57 modular classroom buildings with the State of Victoria's Department of Education and Training in Australia is part of a larger opportunity to supply and install new classrooms, refurbish existing classroom fleet, demolish and remove redundant buildings and transfer buildings from one school to another. All 57 buildings will be manufactured prior to the end of June 2017 and installation will begin once the classrooms are allocated to eligible schools in September 2017. This program enables the Victoria Department of Education and Training to manage fluctuations in enrollment growth throughout the state school system.

ATCO also received a notice to proceed in British Columbia for the design and build of a 130-student dormitory at Trinity Western University in the first quarter of 2017. The facility is scheduled for completion by September 2017. The three-storey dorm is being designed for expansion to accommodate future growth. Drawing upon the integrated energy expertise of its people, ATCO will also upgrade the site's electrical infrastructure.

