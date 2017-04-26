ATCO Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. today announced first quarter adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016.

Higher earnings in the Electricity and Pipelines & Liquids global business units mainly due to continued capital investment and rate base growth in our Regulated Utilities were offset by lower earnings in Structures & Logistics primarily due to lower Modular Structures major project activity.

ATCO invested $298 million in capital growth projects in the first quarter of 2017, of which 95 per cent was invested in assets that earn a return under a regulatory business model or are secured under long-term contracts. This capital investment is expected to contribute significant earnings and cash flow and create long-term value for share owners.

On April 6, 2017, ATCO declared a second quarter dividend for 2017 of 32.75 cents per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share, a 15 per cent increase over the quarterly dividends declared in the same period of 2016. ATCO's annual dividend per share has increased for 24 consecutive years.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Structures & Logistics has recently been awarded several Modular Structures projects and contracts for education, health and correctional facilities. These new projects and contracts are expected to contribute to adjusted earnings beginning in the second quarter of 2017.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS

A financial summary and reconciliation of adjusted earnings to earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares is provided below:

For the Three Months Ended March 31 ($ millions except share data) 2017 2016 Adjusted earnings (1) 117 121 Gain on sale of joint operation (2) - 7 Unrealized losses on mark-to-market forward commodity contracts (2) (3) - Rate-regulated activities (2) (13) (19) Earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares 101 109 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions of shares) 114.4 114.7

(1) Adjusted earnings are earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares after adjusting for the timing of revenues and expenses associated with rate-regulated activities and unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market forward commodity contracts. Adjusted earnings also exclude one-time gains and losses, significant impairments and items that are not in the normal course of business or a result of day-to-day operations. Adjusted earnings present earnings on the same basis as was used prior to adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) - that basis being the U.S. accounting principles for rate-regulated entities - and they are a key measure used to assess segment performance, to reflect the economics of rate regulation and to facilitate comparability of ATCO's earnings with other Canadian rate-regulated companies. (2) Refer to Note 3 of the consolidated financial statements for detailed descriptions of the adjustments.

This news release should be used as a preparation for reading the full disclosure documents. ATCO's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be available on the ATCO website (www.ATCO.com), via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested from the Company.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

