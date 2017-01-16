Athabasca Minerals Inc. Stock Option Grant

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ABM) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 480,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees of the Corporation subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options have an exercise price of $0.235 per share and have a five year term.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for the purpose of locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

