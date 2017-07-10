Athabasca Minerals Inc. Stock Option Grant

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ABM) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 530,000 stock options to officers and employees of the Corporation pursuant to Athabasca's amended and restated stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.18 per share and have a term of five years.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

