Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX:ATH) ("Athabasca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held April 25, 2017 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at six, electing six proposed director nominees, approval of the performance award plan and appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes casts and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Ronald Eckhardt 267,606,495 75.32 87,695,731 24.68 Bryan Begley 264,110,910 74.33 91,191,316 25.67 Robert Broen 311,477,358 87.67 43,824,868 12.33 Carlos Fierro 263,831,664 74.26 91,470,562 25.74 Marshall McRae 289,700,459 81.54 65,601,767 18.46 Henry Sykes 291,227,078 81.97 64,075,148 18.03

